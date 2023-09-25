Typhur Dome: a smart air fryer redefining home cooking

Typhur Inc., a pioneer in innovative smart kitchen appliances, is proud to announce the release of Typhur Dome, a multifunctional, app-ready, self-cleaning smart air fryer with a unique domed design.

Starting today, consumers can purchase this revolutionary kitchen companion exclusively from the Typhur website.

Just in time for the holidays, the Typhur Dome comes to the rescue with double the capacity, 30% faster cooking speed, and precision controls.

Inspired by traditional wood-fired pizza ovens, the Dome replicates the hot airflow in a compact form factor with an impressive cooking capacity.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

The Typhur Dome is ideal for all skill levels

Image: Typhur

Perfect for home chefs and beginner cooks alike, Typhur’s cyclonic technology reduces cooking time by up to 30% by distributing heat evenly from the front to back. No need to preheat, flip, or shake the basket cooking for the family?

The Typhur Dome can cook a variety of dishes faster and healthier while also instantly notifying users when the food is ready, ensuring it remains plentiful, hot, and delicious for game days, holiday guests, or movie nights.

The Typhur Dome Air Fryer offers a range of impressive features that elevate and automate the traditional air fryer cooking experience.

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

With its super-sized cooking capacity of 5.6 quarts, it can easily cater to larger gatherings, accommodating up to 32 chicken wings, 2.2 lbs of fries, two steaks, or a 12″ pizza.

Image: Typhur

Its unique cyclonic rapid hot air circulation system ensures efficient cooking times while maintaining optimal temperatures, resulting in consistently moist and perfectly cooked dishes.

Beyond air frying, it offers versatile functionality for dehydration, toasting, steak, broiling, baking, and roasting, allowing users to explore a wide range of culinary possibilities.

Precision controls with adjustable fan speed guarantee tender, juicy results, while seamless app integration keeps you connected to your cooking experience.

Additionally, its flexible temperature range from 105 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit accommodates a wide variety of cooking techniques.

Key features

Image: Typhur

Super-sized 5.6 qt capacity

30% faster cooking

Whisper quiet operation

Self-clean mode and dishwasher-friendly

Seamless app integration

The Typhur Dome Air Fryer is set to make entertaining this fall during the holidays a breeze, and it also makes an exceptional gift. Typhur is on a mission to create culinary tools based on kitchen science, bringing innovation and joy to the heart of your home.

The Typhur Dome Air Fryer will be available in the US for $499 at Typhur and is coming soon to Amazon.

About Typhur Inc.

Typhur is the creator of world-class kitchen appliances designed to minimize time in the kitchen for home chefs. We harness the latest science and technology to design and develop intuitive, easy-to-use products.

Typhur is committed to bringing a joyful cooking experience to everyone through innovative, science-backed products. For more information, visit the Typhur website.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.