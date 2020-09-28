Uber had its license reinstated and can continue to operate in London

Uber, while it has its fair share of problems, has won a court case that will allow the ride-hailing company to continue operating in London. This comes after Transport for London (TfL) denied the company a license renewal back in November of last year.

Originally, TfL noted that Uber “had shown a pattern of failures” and that it could see Uber was making improvements, but that it was “unacceptable that Uber has allowed passengers to get into minicabs with drivers who are potentially unlicensed and uninsured.”

Now, Uber has had its license reinstated for a period of 18 months. During this time, the company will be closely monitored to make sure it is complying with all the rules and regulations in place.

One of the major issues the company has faced in London is in regards to driver authenticity. According to the TfL, a glitch in Uber’s system allowed unauthorized drivers to upload their photos to other people’s Uber accounts and pick people up under that profile. It has been reported that over 14,000 trips were made under these conditions.

In the new case, deputy chief magistrate, Tan Ikram, notes that Uber has made many improvements and that he believes Uber “no longer poses a risk to public safety.” He also notes, “Despite [Uber’s] historical failings, I find them, now, to be a fit and proper person to hold a London PHV [private hire vehicle] operator’s licence.”

Overall, this is a big win for the ride-hailing company, as it has been going back and forth with London since 2017.

