Uber says it might get into the weed delivery game

Uber is always looking for new industries to get into. Whether that is self-driving cars or flying taxis, the company is always looking to expand its offerings. The company has since scrapped both of those ideas, but its latest should have a lot more legs, if the time ever comes.

While speaking in an interview with CNBC’s TechCheck, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told them that, when the time comes, he could see Uber getting into the weed delivery game. “When the road is clear for cannabis, when federal laws come into play, we’re absolutely going to take a look at it,” notes Khosrowshahi.

Uber has already started to dive into the world of deliveries, so this would just be an extension of that. The problem is, right now, that marijuana is still illegal federally, and until that changes, Uber really can’t do much about it.

Currently, 16 states and the District of Columbia have made recreational cannabis legal and that number continues to go up. As more states make it legal, it’s quite possible that we will see changes on the federal level. Until then though, Khosrowshahi says Uber wants to focus on their current delivery options.

