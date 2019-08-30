Uhh, Razer’s Basilisk gaming mouse is just $35 right now

We don’t know how Amazon is doing this, but right now, they’re blowing out Razer Basilisk gaming mouses at just $35 a pop. No coupon code needed. All you’ll need to do to get the discount is clip the onsite $5 coupon. That’s it. Doesn’t get any easier than that.

Boasting the most advanced optical sensor in the world and armed with features such as a dial for customizing scroll wheel resistance and a removable DPI clutch, the Razer Basilisk is the ultimate FPS gaming mouse. Outfitted with Razer most advanced 5G optical sensor with true 16, 000 DPI, the Razer Basilisk gives you unrivaled precision and performance.

This mouse normally sells for $70, so being able to cop one for just $35 is simply insane. If you’ve been on the fence on picking one of these up, today is the day to take full advantage of this opportunity. We’re not sure how long this deal will last so scoop one up sooner than later.

Again, to get the discount, you’ll have to clip the onsite $5 coupon.



BONUS DEAL

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.