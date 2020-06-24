Umm, so apparently, you can now buy Bitcoin at CVS and 7-Eleven

If you are still interested in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, well good news, as you can now buy the digital currency at over 20,000 physical locations, according to a press release from LibertyX. LibertyX is a Bitcoin ATM company that currently has 5,000 equipped machines throughout the US.

This new announcement from LibertyX does not pertain to its ATMs and instead will give people a way to purchase Bitcoin directly from the counter of 20,000 retail locations across the United States. Locations include CVS, 7-Eleven, and Rite-Aid.

If you are interested in obtaining Bitcoin in this manner, it will work like this. First, you’ll need the LibertyX app. You’ll need to provide a phone number for verification, as well as a crypto wallet address. Within the app, there is a section for “Add cash now” that is associated with the specific retailer. You’ll be provided a code that you show to the cashier. They will scan that code, you’ll give them cash (between $20 and $500), and your LibertyX account will be credited with the amount.

From there, you’ll simply tap the “covert to Bitcoin” prompt within the app and you’re on your way. The service does have fees, with a base $4.95 service fee, as well as conversion fees. The company has noted it is waiving conversation fees through July 31, so if you are interested in this, it would probably be better to do this sooner than later.

It’s an interesting announcement that could help make Bitcoin more mainstream and accessible, but at the same time, it also just feels like a convoluted mess.

