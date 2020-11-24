Deals
Up your smartphone photography game with this 60-inch tripod. Right now it’s only $26
You won’t find a deal cheaper than this.
If you’re tired of constantly having to bend over backwards to capture the perfect picture on your smartphone, you absolutely need a tripod in your life. And if you’re looking to score one on the cheap, Amazon has this killer option from Tacklife down to just $26 with code AVPCZVS6. It normally sells for $50.
At the end of the day, this is a simple tripod that lets you attach your smartphone or camera to it. It comes with a wireless remote Bluetooth shutter that lets you take pictures from as far as 30-feet. The tripod is super light and easy to carry too. There’s plenty of more product features, all of which can be found here.
Whether you have a YouTube channel or you’re just an amateur photographer, a decent tripod is a must-have. And at just $26, you really can’t go wrong. For more details, click the button below.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- These earbuds give AirPods a run for their money and right now they’re discounted down to $30
- Add a webcam to your work-from-home setup for less than $17
- Microsoft has 750 Xbox games on sale right now for Black Friday
- Pick up a copy of Death Stranding for just $20. Yes, $20.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.