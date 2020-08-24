Upcoming Bluetooth update turns wearable devices into COVID-19 trackers

The entire world is caught up in the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone is under pressure. People want to get out of this mess as soon as possible. Tech companies like Apple and Google are also pressured to come out with solutions that will help humanity battle the coronavirus more effectively.

The Special Interest Group (SIG) is an organization that deals with wireless standards. Their contribution is considered essential in the development of contract-tracing apps and their expansion in Bluetooth-enabled wearables. They are actively searching for ways to expand the use of contract-tracing apps and include wearables in the same manner as smartphones.

This is super-important for certain groups of people, mainly children, and elder people. Due to a variety of reasons, they can’t, or don’t, use smartphones. At the same time, many of them use other smart devices such as wearables like fitness trackers, smartwatches, and Bluetooth wristbands.

By including these demographics, the contact tracing network can cast a much wider net and be more effective. According to Ken Kolderup, the VP of marketing in SIG, there is no reason why most wearables with Bluetooth on the market shouldn’t be part of a contact tracing network. Furthermore, he added that much of it depends on the manufacturers.

The good news is that more than 130 companies have joined the SIG group and joined forces to implement this system while making sure that user privacy is protected in full.

What do you think? How do you feel about contact tracers in your tech products through Bluetooth and other methods? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: