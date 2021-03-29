Update your iPhone now, there’s a new security exploit

If you’re the type of Apple user that prefers to wait a while before updating your iPhone, maybe it’s time to make an exception. See, there’s an active security threat affecting most versions of iOS and watchOS, so you should go and grab the latest security update, like right now.

You won’t get any new features once you do, but you will be safe from a nasty security exploit that lets dodgy websites do some cross-site scripting. Apple says that it has reports of the issue being actively used, so it’s very much a case of “better safe than sorry,” so go update your devices.

The threat, which is patched in iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3, is “a powerful zero-day exploit” according to the CVE listing. Every iPhone since the 6s, every iPad Pro, the Apple Watch Series 3 and later, and pretty much every iPad released recently is affected, so if you’re using a newer Apple device, your device is in the must-patch group.

If you want to update (and you totally should), here’s how you can do that in just a couple of quick steps: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad Tap on General Tap on Software Update Tap on Download and Install You might get asked if you want to temporarily remove apps because the update needs more space. Tap on Continue. iOS will reinstall those apps after the update is finished Tap on Install once the update has downloaded

Now you’ve got your iPhone or iPad updated to the latest software version, patching out those nasty vulnerabilities that could have let attackers get into your device. Oh, if you’ve got an Apple Watch, you should update that as well.

