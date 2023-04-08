Upgrade your home security with the REOLINK TrackMix WiFi cam

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

Home security is a matter of utmost importance, and as a homeowner, you cannot afford to take it lightly.

In today’s world, break-ins, package theft, and other security issues have become increasingly prevalent, leaving many homeowners feeling vulnerable and worried about the safety of their family and belongings.

Moreover, if you have children or pets, you may want to keep an eye on them while away from home or monitor your property remotely.

However, installation and setup can be daunting, and that’s where the REOLINK 4K Wired WiFi Outdoor Camera comes in.

Meet the Reolink 4K Wired WiFi Outdoor Camera

The REOLINK 4K Wired WiFi Outdoor Camera is a reliable and effective security camera that is designed to provide clear and detailed video footage of outdoor areas.

Its dual-lens technology ensures that users get a broad overview and a close-up of the area they want to monitor simultaneously, which results in sharp and clear video quality.

Auto tracking

One of the standout features of this camera is its auto-tracking ability.

It can detect and track objects that move within its field of view, which is especially helpful for keeping an eye on moving objects like cars or people.

Additionally, the camera’s motion detection sensitivity can be customized to filter out certain objects by size and create motion detection zones for each object type. This allows users to tailor the camera’s operation to their specific needs.

The camera’s night vision capabilities are also impressive. It offers two night-vision modes: standard infrared-LED-enabled black-and-white, and spotlight-enabled full color.

This ensures that users can still see what is happening in their outdoor areas even in low-light conditions.

Feature Benefits Auto Tracking and 6X Zoom Dual telephoto lens and 360° wide-angle PT lens enable auto tracking and 6X hybrid zoom for ultra-wide overview and close-up Smart Person/Vehicle Alerts Real-time accurate alerts for people and vehicles motion detection Pet Detection Keep an eye on your pets with the new pet detection feature Ultra-Wide Field of View Wide-angle lens with 104°-38° horizontal and 60°-21° vertical viewing angles, pans 355° and tilts 90° 8MP Full-Color Day & Night 8MP wide-angle lens brings 4K UHD sharp overview in color, built-in spotlights for clear full-color images at night Flexible Storage Options Supports up to 256GB micro SD card, FTP, and Reolink NVR for storage options

Value for Money

At a price of $199.99, the REOLINK 4K Wired WiFi Outdoor Camera offers a solid security solution for anyone wanting to monitor large outdoor areas.

The camera’s rechargeable battery and Wi-Fi connectivity provide installation flexibility, and its dual-lens technology and auto-tracking features provide clear and detailed video footage.

However, it’s important to note that most installations will require the additional purchase of a REOLINK solar panel since no AC power adapter is included.

Additionally, the camera’s cloud storage subscriptions do come at an additional cost, which can be a drawback for some users.

How it stacks up to other products

Compared to other outdoor security cameras in its category, the REOLINK 4K Wired WiFi Outdoor Camera offers competitive features at a relatively affordable price point.

Its dual-lens technology and auto-tracking features are unique and provide a clear advantage over some of its competitors.

However, the additional cost of purchasing a solar panel and the lack of an AC power adapter can be a drawback for some users.

You can’t go wrong with this REOLINK option

Overall, the REOLINK 4K Wired WiFi Outdoor Camera is a great option for those looking for a reliable and effective security camera to monitor large outdoor areas.

Its dual-lens technology and auto-tracking features provide clear and detailed video footage, and its rechargeable battery and Wi-Fi connectivity offer installation flexibility.

However, it’s essential to consider the additional cost of purchasing a solar panel and the cloud storage subscription when making a purchase decision.

Auto-tracking detects and tracks moving objects within its field of view

Customizable motion detection sensitivity and zones

Two night-vision modes: standard black-and-white and full-color with spotlight

About Reolink Founded in 2009, Reolink is a global innovator in the smart home field. Reolink has been committed to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink’s mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers through its groundbreaking security products. To date, Reolink has worked hard to bring five technically mature product lines to its customers, covering from Indoor Smart Home Cameras, Wire-Free Security Cameras, WiFi/PoE Cameras & NVRs, to Whole Home Security Camera Systems. Reolink products are available worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families. Learn More at Reolink

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.