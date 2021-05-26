Valve is working on a Nintendo Switch-like console called SteamPal

Rumors have been buzzing surrounding a possible portable Steam gaming PC. Well, a deep dive into the coding of a recent software update to the popular PC gaming platform points to the possible existence of such a device, codenamed “SteamPal.”

SteamDB operator Pavel Djundik initially discovered the code in the recent Steam update earlier this week. In the update, they found a new device, the SteamPal, in the code, along with a game list called SteamPal Games.

According to Djundik, this code is derivative of earlier “Neptune” code that showed up late last year and pointed towards a possible new Steam controller.

This update also added a "quick access menu" and a "power menu"



I have a feeling all these strings related to "Neptune": https://t.co/Ih0K2y4E5A



Is Valve making a handheld Steam console? — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) May 25, 2021

According to Ars Technica, “multiple sources” have confirmed that Valve is currently working on the SteamPal, and that it is, in fact, a handheld gaming device. Much like the Nintendo Switch, the SteamPal is reported to have a large touchscreen and a full gamepad of controls.

The device is still in a very early prototype stage. For now, the prototypes are a bit larger than a Nintendo Switch to allow for more control options, but everything is subject to change. Because of this, there is not much known about the specifications of the SteamPal, but I’m sure we’ll be hearing more soon.

Valve itself has not said anything about the SteamPal yet, but this could explains some comments from earlier this month. Earlier this month, Valve CEO and founder Gabe Newell was asked about Steam games coming to consoles.

Newell said we’d know more by the end of the year, but it also wouldn’t be what we expect. It looks like instead of bringing Steam games to other consoles, Valve has decided to develop its own version of a gaming console.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: