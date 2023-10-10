Deals
VTOMAN 600W power station gets a rare 24% discount, now $229
Offer expires October 17. Race over and grab this deal before it fizzles out!
NOTE: You’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Big Deals pricing. If you’re not a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.
Listen up, dealmongers and tech fiends. Stop what you’re doing and pay attention because we’ve got a killer deal heading your way. The VTOMAN Jump 600X Portable Power Station is bringing the thunder for an electrifying 24% off.
Usually, this high-capacity powerhouse costs a hefty $300 clams, but for a limited time only, you can snatch it up for just $229 smackeroos. I wasn’t the best at math, but that sounds like some serious savings to me.
The VTOMAN Jump 600X is a portable power station with a 600Wh capacity, multiple output ports, and safety features to protect connected devices. It can fully recharge in under 3 hours.
- Large capacity of 600Wh allows charging multiple devices
- Fast recharge time compared to similar models
- Various output ports provide flexibility in what you can power
- Protection features help prevent issues like overcharging
So what makes the VTOMAN Jump 600X worth emptying your wallet?
This portable power station is the Swiss Army Knife of power stations, packing a crazy advanced LIFEBMS protection system to keep your gear safe from overcharging, over-discharging, spikes, and more.
Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2
Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today!
But that’s just the beginning, folks. Slap on an extra battery, and this thing expands to a massive 939Wh capacity. We’re talking about going from kiddie pool to Olympic pool levels of power.
With V-Beyond tech, it delivers up to 1200W to run everything from your blender to your space heater without breaking a sweat.
You can juice up to 9 devices at once with this thing. It’s loaded with ports like a sailor on shore leave – 2 AC outlets, 2 DC outputs, a carport, 3 USB-As, and a speedy 60W USB-C PD.
But the real kicker? This power station can recharge up to 80% in just 2.7 hours – less time than it takes to watch the extended cut of any Marvel movie.
Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6!
Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being.
So if you need a crazy versatile power station with muscle to spare, look no further than the VTOMAN Jump 600X. But move quick, because this deal is set to expire on October 16, 2023, at 11:59 pm PDT.
The VTOMAN Jump 600X is a portable power station with a 600Wh capacity, multiple output ports, and safety features to protect connected devices. It can fully recharge in under 3 hours.
Editors Recommendations:
- Save up to 50% on Nanoleaf devices this Prime Day
- Save 22% off the Kindle Scribe in this early Prime Day deal
- Save $400 off one of our favorite robotic vacuums for Prime Day
- Get a 50-inch 4K TV for $150 with this Prime Day subscriber deal
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask
TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks