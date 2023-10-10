VTOMAN 600W power station gets a rare 24% discount, now $229

Listen up, dealmongers and tech fiends. Stop what you’re doing and pay attention because we’ve got a killer deal heading your way. The VTOMAN Jump 600X Portable Power Station is bringing the thunder for an electrifying 24% off.

Usually, this high-capacity powerhouse costs a hefty $300 clams, but for a limited time only, you can snatch it up for just $229 smackeroos. I wasn’t the best at math, but that sounds like some serious savings to me.

$229 with Amazon Prime VTOMAN Jump 600X Portable Power Station 4.0 $399.99 $299.99 The VTOMAN Jump 600X is a portable power station with a 600Wh capacity, multiple output ports, and safety features to protect connected devices. It can fully recharge in under 3 hours. What We Like: Large capacity of 600Wh allows charging multiple devices

Fast recharge time compared to similar models

Various output ports provide flexibility in what you can power

So what makes the VTOMAN Jump 600X worth emptying your wallet?

This portable power station is the Swiss Army Knife of power stations, packing a crazy advanced LIFEBMS protection system to keep your gear safe from overcharging, over-discharging, spikes, and more.

But that’s just the beginning, folks. Slap on an extra battery, and this thing expands to a massive 939Wh capacity. We’re talking about going from kiddie pool to Olympic pool levels of power.

With V-Beyond tech, it delivers up to 1200W to run everything from your blender to your space heater without breaking a sweat.

You can juice up to 9 devices at once with this thing. It’s loaded with ports like a sailor on shore leave – 2 AC outlets, 2 DC outputs, a carport, 3 USB-As, and a speedy 60W USB-C PD.

But the real kicker? This power station can recharge up to 80% in just 2.7 hours – less time than it takes to watch the extended cut of any Marvel movie.

So if you need a crazy versatile power station with muscle to spare, look no further than the VTOMAN Jump 600X. But move quick, because this deal is set to expire on October 16, 2023, at 11:59 pm PDT.

