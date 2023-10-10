Connect with us

Deals

VTOMAN 600W power station gets a rare 24% discount, now $229

Offer expires October 17. Race over and grab this deal before it fizzles out!
A transistor vtoman 79. 99 o 6 amper capacity hours gdc type-cusb ust goox i̇k 12v/iga pure sine wave 110v/60hz 600w electronic device on the electronics.
Image: KnowTechie

NOTE: You’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Big Deals pricing. If you’re not a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

Listen up, dealmongers and tech fiends. Stop what you’re doing and pay attention because we’ve got a killer deal heading your way. The VTOMAN Jump 600X Portable Power Station is bringing the thunder for an electrifying 24% off.

Usually, this high-capacity powerhouse costs a hefty $300 clams, but for a limited time only, you can snatch it up for just $229 smackeroos. I wasn’t the best at math, but that sounds like some serious savings to me.

$229 with Amazon Prime
Vtoman jump 600x portable power station
VTOMAN Jump 600X Portable Power Station
4.0
$399.99 $299.99

The VTOMAN Jump 600X is a portable power station with a 600Wh capacity, multiple output ports, and safety features to protect connected devices. It can fully recharge in under 3 hours.

What We Like:
  • Large capacity of 600Wh allows charging multiple devices
  • Fast recharge time compared to similar models
  • Various output ports provide flexibility in what you can power
  • Protection features help prevent issues like overcharging
Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
10/10/2023 02:41 pm GMT

So what makes the VTOMAN Jump 600X worth emptying your wallet?

This portable power station is the Swiss Army Knife of power stations, packing a crazy advanced LIFEBMS protection system to keep your gear safe from overcharging, over-discharging, spikes, and more.

1125 8650 1696361259

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2

Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today!

Check Availability

But that’s just the beginning, folks. Slap on an extra battery, and this thing expands to a massive 939Wh capacity. We’re talking about going from kiddie pool to Olympic pool levels of power.

With V-Beyond tech, it delivers up to 1200W to run everything from your blender to your space heater without breaking a sweat.

You can juice up to 9 devices at once with this thing. It’s loaded with ports like a sailor on shore leave – 2 AC outlets, 2 DC outputs, a carport, 3 USB-As, and a speedy 60W USB-C PD.

But the real kicker? This power station can recharge up to 80% in just 2.7 hours – less time than it takes to watch the extended cut of any Marvel movie.

1125 8656 1696372781

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6!

Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being.

Check Availability

So if you need a crazy versatile power station with muscle to spare, look no further than the VTOMAN Jump 600X. But move quick, because this deal is set to expire on October 16, 2023, at 11:59 pm PDT.

$229 with Amazon Prime - Limited Offer
Vtoman jump 600x portable power station
VTOMAN Jump 600X Portable Power Station
4.0
$399.99 $299.99

The VTOMAN Jump 600X is a portable power station with a 600Wh capacity, multiple output ports, and safety features to protect connected devices. It can fully recharge in under 3 hours.

Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
10/10/2023 02:41 pm GMT

Want more deals like this one? Subscribe to our exclusive deals newsletter

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time.

Subscribe Here

Editors Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

1125 8502 1695064412

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3

Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer.

Preorder Now

 

People are taking surveys on surveyjunkie to get paid, with the potential to earn up to $40,000 daily and over 30,000 trustpilot reviews.

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for KnowTechie Deals

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

People are taking surveys on Survey Junkie and getting paid cash, with a daily payout of up to $40,000 and over 30,000 Trustpilot reviews.

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in Deals