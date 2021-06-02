What are the PC requirements for streaming?

If you want to stream, it is important to fully understand the PC requirements for streaming. What kind of powerful computer or laptop will you need? From the accessories, microphone, camera, or headphones, how do you choose the best one for you?

If we are talking about a desktop machine, then according to Twitch these the minimum expectation:

Processor: Intel i5-4670 or AMD FX-8350

Intel i5-4670 or AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8GB DDR3

8GB DDR3 Operating system: Windows 7 Home

Windows 7 Home Video Card: Nvidia Geforce 960

But would that really be it? Let’s also review overall which is the best choice.

Desktop computer or laptop?

Of course, there is no doubt that if you want to stream, a desktop computer is the best choice. However, it should be noted that current laptops are already taking up the fight with most computers, so the limit is not as sharp as it was a few years ago.

However, to sum it up, there are far more arguments for a computer than for a laptop. A desktop can be refurbished at any time. If we have collected enough money from the streaming for a new video card or RAM, we can buy it right away and it will be in the machine tomorrow.

In the case of a laptop, we have the possibility to change the maximum RAM and storage space, but not in all cases. If your device is still under warranty, please read the terms and conditions carefully, as in most cases you may lose grenade by disassembling it.

Although many people don’t pay attention to it, cleaning machines should also be a priority, especially with a laptop. In the case of a computer, we can easily grab the side cover plate or glass and already clean it with a vacuum cleaner or compressed air.

If we don’t clean our laptop for an extended period of time, it could even mean the end. In most cases, the built-in video card tends to give up because it simply overheats if you don’t get enough cooling.

Ultimately, it is up to everyone to decide which one to choose. Currently, a desktop computer with accessories (monitor, keyboard, mouse) is approx. falls into a similar price range with a laptop.

Computer requirements

To actually know how much power a computer will need, it’s worth “adding” what software we’re going to use during streaming. We then multiply the added power by the quality.

An essential accessory is OBS Studio (or Streamlabs OBS), which is satisfied with an Intel 2nd or 4th generation processor, with a GTX-6xx video card for NVENC encoding. We won’t have a problem with that.

If we are not following the chat in OBS Studio or Streamlabs OBS, but in a separate window, we should also consider the performance of Chrome or Firefox. Various devices (webcam, microphone) also potentially increase the need for stream program performance due to audio-video processing.

Finally, come to the games. For example, League of Legends requires a dual-core CPU with 3.0Ghz performance, a minimum of 4GB of RAM, and 12GB of storage for optimal performance. CS: GO also indicates similar performance.

If we are already looking at a more hectic game like e.g. with Valorant, we will already need a 4th generation Intel processor, an Nvidia GT730 video card, and a minimum of 4GB of RAM.

AMD build Intel build Processor AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i3-9100F Motherboard GIGABYTE GA-A320M-S2H GIGABYTE H310M A 2.0 Memory 16GB (high clock) 16GB Video card MSI Radeon RX 570 8GB GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Storage 1TB HDD + 120GB M.2 1TB HDD + 120GB M.2

Laptop requirements

We will use the same programs for laptops, so the expected requirements are similar. In the field of laptops, we will provide the most important parameters that are essential.

Laptops with current dual-core processors perform quite well, but we have to state that approx. Within 2-3 years, they will no longer provide the same performance as when purchased. So you should go for at least 8GB RAM, and the latest processors and video cards. This of course, if you want to stream in high quality.

Internet Speed

As described by Twitch, for a 720p stream, we need to determine a bit rate of 3000 kbps, which means 3 MBps. If you want to deliver a higher quality image, in a larger size, you can even get up to 6 MBps.

If you play online games, you have to set aside up to 5-10 MBps for League of Legends, a minimum of 2-5 MBps for CS: GO, and so on. If we play with friends and talk to Discord, we have to reckon with that too.

Others

Besides a good PC, there are other important but not crucial things like personal branding. This includes the game you play, your play style, your personality, and other visual parts (logo, border, animation, intro). So before starting to go online you should choose the game that they associate you with. This can be anything from an FPS game to a tactical game, or even casino games like blackjack. The important part is to get comfortable with the game and to know a thing or two about the game itself so you can explain all your moves to your audience.

As for the visual parts it’s advised to get a catchy and unique logo, a camera border, and other animations to interact with your audience. Of course, the last 2 things can wait till you get at least around 200-300 followers. But it’s something you should consider. Also, if you consider yourself a creative person, you can create a nice background for yourself so when you talk in the camera, others may see an aesthetically pleasing background.

