WhatsApp to drop support for older iPhones and iOS versions

WhatsApp, Meta’s most popular instant messaging app, has been relentlessly developing new features, such as a deeper dark theme to reduce eye strain or new community features.

At the same time, the company has been working on an update to its iOS platform that will drop support for several older iPhone models.

WhatsApp will stop supporting all versions before iOS 15.1

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the most recent beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone has introduced a message alert intended for a select for older iPhones.

Specifically, a WhatsApp update will be released in May 2025, dropping the support for iOS versions before iOS 15.1. At the moment, WhatsApp works with iOS 12 or later. The message reads,

Image: WABetaInfo

So, in other words, WhatsApp will stop working on the following iPhones,

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

Meanwhile, there’s another dilemma. WhatsApp currently doesn’t have an official app for iPads—only a beta version is available to a handful of users through TestFlight.

This also means that after next year’s update, the app will no longer be supported on the first-generation iPad Air and the iPad Mini 2 and 3.

Developers usually discontinue support for older operating systems to focus on the newest versions and equip them with the latest features.

Apple says only 9% of iPhones worldwide are running versions before iOS 16.

If you have an iPhone or iPad running older software, it is highly recommended that you update to the latest iOS version if you want to continue using WhatsApp.

