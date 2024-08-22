Who really owns Twitter? Recent court order finally reveals all

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Thanks to the fine journalism by the Washington Post and group of journalists, A federal judge has pulled back the velvet curtain on the list of investors behind Musk’s $44 billion pet project, X, formerly known as Twitter.

Spoiler alert: Elon Musk doesn’t actually own Twitter/X. The platform is owned by a diverse group of tech leaders, celebrity moguls, and even some royalty. Musk is simply the person who signs for it.

Alright, back to the list. First up, we have Fidelity, the investment giant that seems to have a finger in every pie.

With almost 30 separate entities linked to it holding stakes in X, Fidelity’s involvement is a head-scratcher, especially since their filings hinted at a jaw-dropping 72% drop in the platform’s value since Musk took the reins, reports Fortune.

You’d think they’d jump ship, but no, they’re doubling down. Maybe they know something we don’t?

The unsealed docs also reveal some A-list names that add a touch of Hollywood (and a sprinkle of royalty) to the mix.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Foundation is in, and so is Larry Ellison via his revocable trust. But the real show-stopper? Sean “Diddy” Combs has a stake through Sean Combs Capital.

Yes, you read that right—Puff Daddy, the world’s most-hated rapper, is now part of the Twitter saga.

And let’s not forget HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud, whose presence adds a royal twist to this soap opera.

Of course, no tech drama is complete without the Silicon Valley heavyweights. Names like 8VC, Andreessen Horowitz, and Sequoia Capital are all in the mix, backing Musk’s wild ride.

These firms are known for their aggressive bets, and their involvement suggests they still see a gold mine amid the chaos.

And then there are the individual investors who’ve personally bought into Musk’s vision—or madness, depending on who you ask.

Danilo Kawasaki and Ross Gerber have their names on the list both as individuals and through their firm, Gerber Kawasaki. Talk about having skin in the game .

The Final Curtain

So, what’s the takeaway from this latest reveal?

Elon Musk’s X is a fascinating, chaotic mess, supported by a diverse cast of characters from the worlds of finance, tech, and entertainment. Whether these investors will ride the storm or jump ship remains to be seen.

One thing’s for sure: the drama is far from over, and we’ll be here, popcorn in hand, ready for the next episode.

