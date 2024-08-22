Microsoft confirms Recall is coming to Windows 11 in October

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Microsoft’s so-called Recall feature was supposed to be released alongside the Snapdragon X Elite-powered CoPilot Plus PCs. Unfortunately, just before the launch, Microsoft suddenly put the feature on hold due to security and privacy concerns.

Although some thought Microsoft had permanently shelved the feature, today, the Windows company has finally revealed its launch window: October.

Windows Recall is an AI feature that takes a screenshot of everything you do on the operating system. It is similar to the Pixel Screenshots feature on the Pixel 9 series.

Hence, the screenshots become searchable, which seems like quite a handy feature.

Windows Recall is still on track

Image: Microsoft

According to the company’s blog post, Windows Recall is still on track and is about to enter the public testing phase.

The first Windows 11 preview builds with Recall will start rolling out in October. Here’s what the blog post says,

With a commitment to delivering a trustworthy and secure Recall (preview) experience on Copilot+ PCs for customers, we’re sharing an update that Recall will be available to Windows Insiders starting in October … Security continues to be our top priority and when Recall is available for Windows Insiders in October we will publish a blog with more details.

While we are glad to finally hear some news about the Windows Recall, the feature faced immense backlash when unveiled; people deemed it spyware.

However, Microsoft revealed that the feature was all about privacy and security. Unfortunately, it was later revealed that Recall was storing its data in an unencrypted state, which made Microsoft temporarily withdraw the feature.

Hopefully, Microsoft was able to sort out the encryption issue now that Windows Recall is on track for preview in October. Still, unless Microsoft pulls a miracle, we don’t see the possibility of a wider release before 2025.

