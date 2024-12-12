Windows gets AirDrop-like feature for data transfer to iPhone

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Windows and Android don’t really have the best relationship, and sharing files between the two operating systems has been a headache.

However, Microsoft has finally been able to bridge the gap by providing a convenient solution for Windows.

On its Windows Insider Blog, Microsoft has announced that you can now easily share between iPhones and PCs running Windows 10 or 11.

However, users must install the Link to Windows app on their iPhones. The app supports two-way file sharing between the platforms.

Here’s how you can share files between your iPhone and Windows PC

According to the blog, sharing files between platforms is easy, thanks to this new file-sharing option.

If you want to send files from your Windows PC to your iPhone, simply right-click the file you want to send, go to Share, and click My Phone.

However, click the Phone Link if you don’t find the My Phone option.

Now, if you want to send files from your iPhone to your Windows PC, locate the file you want to send, tap Share, then tap Link to Windows, and select your Windows computer.

Currently, the new file-sharing option is only accessible to the Windows Insider program. However,

Additionally, you need to update the Link to the Windows app on your iPhone to version 1.24112.73 or newer and the Phone Link on your Windows PC to version 1.24112.89.0 or newer.

What do we think about the new file-sharing solution?

The new file-sharing solution joins a host of other features in the Link to Windows app for iOS, including support for texts and calls on your PC and the ability to view your iPhone contacts on a larger screen.

The new feature sounds cool and is easier to use than any other file-sharing solution. We will try it as soon as possible.

