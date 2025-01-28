File sharing on Windows 11 could soon get a lot easier

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

File sharing on Windows 11 is about to become easier. The new feature was discovered in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview, and Microsoft seems to have taken inspiration from mobile operating systems.

The new feature is called “Drag Tray” and was first discovered by the X/Twitter user phantomofearth on the Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22635.4805, who shared a video to show off this feature properly.

Drag Tray is only available on the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview

Let’s make one thing clear: sharing files on the world’s most popular desktop operating system isn’t that difficult, but it sure could get more straightforward, and the new Drag Tray feature does just that.

Microsoft is experimenting with a new file sharing UI in Windows 11: the "Drag Tray". When dragging a file, the tray shows up at the top of the screen with a drag here to share hint and lists a few apps. Has a more options button to open the share sheet. (hidden, Beta 22635.4805) pic.twitter.com/LXpkTwKZu2 — phantomofearth ⛄ (@phantomofearth) January 24, 2025

Based on the video above, with the feature, users can click and drag the file they want to share to the top of the screen.

Once the file is almost at the top of the screen, a tray with different sharing options will drop down.

After that, you can hover over one of these options, for example, Phone Link, to share the file.

While the new “Drag Tray” feature on Windows 11 Insider Preview seems pretty convenient, we can’t deny that the feature looks awfully similar to Android OS.

It’s possible that Microsoft wants to make its desktop OS experience closer to mobile to attract and make the OS more convenient to use for younger users.

However, the release notes do not mention whether or when Microsoft will roll out the stable version of this feature.

Either way, if you are in the Insider Preview, be sure to check out this feature(You will need to run ViVeTool, type “/enable /id:45624564,53397005,” and reboot your computer.

