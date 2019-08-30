Whoa, Amazon has its Alexa smart plug down to an unbelievable $5

Amazon Smart Plug lets you voice control your lights, fans, coffee makers, and more. All you need is an Alexa-enabled device like Echo , Fire TV , Fire tablet , Sonos One , or even just the Alexa app on your phone. And with multiple Amazon Smart Plugs, you can control multiple outlets. The best part about these plugs is that it doesn’t require a smart home hub.

Seriously, at just $5 apiece, this is a no-brainer. At that price, it probably wouldn’t hurt picking up a few. They’re so cheap you could put these on every outlet of your home. Either way, this deal is ripe for the picking, and we suggest ordering a few before supplies run out or the coupon code expires.



BONUS DEALS

