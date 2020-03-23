Whoa, Civilization VI is down to just $15 for the Nintendo Switch

If you’ve been meaning to pick up a copy of Civilization VI, Amazon has physical copies for the Nintendo Switch down to just $15. That’s right, 15 stinking dollars. So yes, this is by far the best price we’ve seen to date on this game.

With Civilization VI, how you go about dominating the world is up to you. Whether you want to win with science or an iron fist, you’ll soon learn a lot about yourself as you decide the best way to achieve world peace (or is it domination?). Multiplayer is also available in the form of four-player cooperative or competitive over wireless LAN.

Honestly, reviews have been a bit mixed on Civilization VI, with the general consensus being to play Civilization V, but from speaking with friends who are deep into VI, it is still an extremely enjoyable experience. Either way, find out for yourself by throwing Amazon $15.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.