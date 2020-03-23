Connect with us

Deals

Whoa, Civilization VI is down to just $15 for the Nintendo Switch

If Animal Crossing isn’t your thing, this sure is.

civilization vi ios release iphone ipad
Image: 2K Games

If you’ve been meaning to pick up a copy of Civilization VIAmazon has physical copies for the Nintendo Switch down to just $15. That’s right, 15 stinking dollars. So yes, this is by far the best price we’ve seen to date on this game.

With Civilization VI, how you go about dominating the world is up to you. Whether you want to win with science or an iron fist, you’ll soon learn a lot about yourself as you decide the best way to achieve world peace (or is it domination?). Multiplayer is also available in the form of four-player cooperative or competitive over wireless LAN.

Honestly, reviews have been a bit mixed on Civilization VI, with the general consensus being to play Civilization V, but from speaking with friends who are deep into VI, it is still an extremely enjoyable experience. Either way, find out for yourself by throwing Amazon $15.

see at amazon

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology and everything else under the sun.

Comments

More in Deals