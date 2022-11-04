With the Mecascape, CODE41 invents the pocket horological landscape 

In 2016, Claudio D’Amore, an experienced designer with the biggest names in watchmaking, founded the first community mechanical watchmaking brand — and immediately gave the concept its reputation.

While sticking to a simple crowdfunding campaign, CODE41 invites an ever-growing community to co-create each new product, step by step, down to the smallest detail.

A true collaborative approach, which the brand, through the TTO label it has created, accompanies a guarantee of total transparency on the origin of the components and the prevailing prices.

Inclusive, democratic, and committed to innovation and excellence, CODE41 has gone from a bold, young start-up to a safe bet in the watchmaking industry in barely five years.

Image: CODE41

If the forecasts are accurate, this is only the beginning. The Mecascape appears to be well on its way to driving this point home.

This crazy project, unveiled to the community in December 2021, has sparked an unprecedented buzz among watch fanatics.

Uniquely representing the brand’s emblematic values and business model with vigor, the Mecascape has been developed closely with the members. Moreover, it will soon be available for pre-order on the website.

The direct-to-consumer format is fundamental to the brand. As a result, it allows the final retail price to be limited as far as possible by cutting out the costly intermediaries and obtuse traditional market studies.

Ultra-responsive to the community of enthusiasts that support them, it would therefore seem that the sky’s the limit of CODE41’s agile commercial strategy.

Their latest addition is an innovative invention, a dream come true. Subject to every superlative with an unprecedented format, the precursor to a category of timepieces remains to be invented.

Image: CODE41

Above all, The Mecascape is a sensational demonstration of the combination of creative audacity and timeless aesthetic symbolizing CODE41.

With one glance, the Mecascape causes us to lose all our bearings. However, this fascinating horological landscape opens up a new horizon in the standard classification system.

In the palm of one’s hand or on a desk, its ultra-thin box offers our eyes a distinctive architecture. Moreover, the movements and complications spread out in a case four times bigger than an ordinary watch.

On a visual level, it’s a master stroke. The sleek lines contrast sharply with the mechanism’s spectacle in constant movement.

Thus, playing with perspective to the most excellent effect, the intertwining of the components offers a perfect balance and optimal readability.

Therefore, despite the moving network of balance wheels and other gears visible from the outside, rarely will the time be displayed with such clarity.

Image: CODE41

While going against the flow of the era of abstract watches with a thousand labyrinthine, headache-inducing sub-layers of software, the Mecascape features four counters.

For example, these include a second-time zone, two crowns, and a push-button for adjusting the date.

And that’s enough to achieve the watchmaking holy grail. The union of disruptive and excellent, valuable skills in an object of exceptional craftsmanship.

Moreover, not exceeding 8mm in thickness, the Mecascape boasts a power reserve of eight days and is hand-wound.

Sculpted from grade 5 titanium, renowned for its durability, it protects its delicate mechanical magic beneath a scratch-resistant, anti-reflective sapphire screen for use in any situation.

Furthermore, a finely-crafted leather travel case ensures additional protection and includes a metal stand to facilitate its use.

Finally, this decidedly unconventional object will feature multiple color combinations to play on the contrasts and accentuate its singular nature.

Image: CODE41

Forever on the front line of watchmaking 3.0, CODE41 is committed to its consumers.

The choice of a business model that eliminates intermediaries communicates the costs and origin of the components in full transparency.

Therefore, putting the customer at the heart of its ecosystem is a testament to the brand’s deep convictions.

In effect, we shouldn’t reduce CODE41 to the simple status of a dial going around in circles in the watchmaking industry.

Accumulating countless, ever more audacious projects in a rarely observed rush of creativity, this team of enthusiasts shows a different, far more noble, and profound ambition.

Ultimately, CODE41’s dream is to share the incredible adventure of creating exceptional horological objects with as many as possible.

Image: CODE41

While propelled by the genuine enthusiasm of a community that co-creates each product and co-writes its history, CODE41 is making this dream a reality.

Of course, its fantastic new flagship product, the Mecascape, won’t be the one to buck the trend.

Want to be one of the first in the world to acquire this unprecedented horological item? The Mecascape will be available from 3 PM (CET) Wednesday, November 2, when pre-orders open on the brand’s website: code41watches.com

