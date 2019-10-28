Xbox All Access plans are back and ready for the upcoming Project Scarlett

If you haven’t picked up an Xbox One yet, but have been considering it, now is the perfect time, especially if the upcoming Project Scarlett is of interest to you.

With Xbox All Access, users can pay a monthly fee for an Xbox One console, a controller, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass. Prices range between $19.99 a month and $30.99 depending on the Xbox model.

Now, with All Access, users who sign up can upgrade to the upcoming Xbox console currently referred to as Project Scarlett. For most All Access plans, users will be able to upgrade after they make 18 payments. If you have an Xbox One X All Access plan (the most expensive one), you can upgrade after 12 months.

You’ll also have to sign a new lease for the upcoming console and have to return all existing equipment “in good working order”, but none of that is out of the ordinary.

The offer will be available to gamers in the US, UK, and Australia. US gamers can secure the deal through Amazon, with UK gamers in-store at GAME or in-person and online at Smyths Toys Read. Australian players can go to Telstra, either in person or online.

What do you think? Interested in this Xbox All Access deal? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: