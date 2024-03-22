Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 multiplayer? Pawns explained

Quick Answer: No, Dragon’s Dogma doesn’t feautre a multiplayer mode, but thanks to Pawns, there are other ways to interact with the game’s community.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been one of this year’s most anticipated games, but much like the multiplayer in Elden Ring, it has left a few people confused about whether they can play the game with their friends or not.

While Capcom’s other game, Monster Hunter World, is multiplayer, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been designed purely for solo play.

Much like Elden Ring, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a brutally challenging game, one of which I find better in single-player, as it takes away the temptation to summon better players to kick that boss you’re stuck on’s ass for you.

Pimp my Pawn

It only takes a few minutes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 before you are introduced to Pawns. Characters that are player-created NPCs that will fight alongside you.

Much like making your own character, you are offered tons of customization options, and the ability to choose their fighting style, name, and nickname.

Thanks to my 5 year old I’ve ended up with a Mage called Jayan, who likes to be called Garry and is simple.

You can also update your Pawn’s inclination, the part that affects their personality. The choices for inclination are:

Kindhearted

Calm

Simple

Straightforward

Just like you, your pawn can level up, switch between classes, and also have upgradable equipment, so that you can make them more powerful as they fight alongside you.

Hiring Pawns

Players can also rent out their Pawns by setting a Pawn quest. You can decide on the task and reward, but it’s up to the other player renting your Pawn to complete that quest.

While your Pawn is in someone else’s party, they won’t receive any XP or are able to level up. But they can help you earn RC (Rift Crystals), one of the game’s currencies.

A peek inside the rift

To summon someone else’s Pawn, you need to locate a Riftstone and use the menu to search for Pawns. You can filter between classes, genders, and more, helping you find the perfect Pawn to join you.

And you don’t need to settle for one either, as you can have two at any time at your party.

Once you’ve set your filters, you will enter the Rift; a place where you can wander around near the Riftstone, browsing other people’s creations.

On my first look in the Rift, it didn’t take long for me to settle with hiring Yennefer, whose main, Gerald, had kindly put her up with a quest to spend a day and night with her.

Jayan, Yennefer, and I, wandered off in search of adventure, all the while wondering what Gerald had done with Geralt.

