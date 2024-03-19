Every gamer knows the pain of losing track of their beloved Xbox titles, right? Scrolling mindlessly, trying to remember if you ever owned the latest Games With Gold release. It’s like looking for the proverbial needle in a haystack.

But folks, it’s time to wave goodbye to those chaotic gaming woes. Microsoft served us an ace, simplifying how we view and manage our game inventory.

No more ripping out hair in frustration! This new method provides a much-needed chill pill for all the gaming organization maniacs out there.

How to view your Xbox library online

Thankfully, viewing your Xbox library isn’t as chaotic as it used to be. This simple trick allows anyone to view their Xbox library online, showcasing every digital Xbox game you have collected over the years.

Here’s how you can view your owned and accessible games:

Navigate to My Games and Apps: You’ll find this in the console menu, where the ‘Games’ tab shows what’s currently installed on your Xbox.

Image: KnowTechie

Explore the Full Library: It provides an overview of everything you own or can access via services like Xbox Game Pass or Games With Gold.

Image: KnowTechie

Look for the Small Arrow Symbol: If a game tile displays a small arrow symbol at the bottom corner, it means the game isn’t currently installed on your device. Clicking the title initiates the download, so you don’t have to worry about misplacing your favorite games.

That’s the new method for keeping tabs on your Xbox library. But what about your online purchases and digital history? There’s a way to check that too.

Go to Account.Microsoft.com: Start by logging in with the Microsoft account associated with your Xbox. Explore Payment & Billing: Once logged in, navigate to ‘Payment & Billing’ on the top bar, then select ‘Order History.’

It’s worth noting that the Order History view isn’t searchable, but there are options to curate and navigate your list efficiently, especially if your history is extensive.

A limited history might be available here, but you can typically go back several years.

Remember, this account log also tracks any purchase made with Microsoft using that account. So don’t be surprised if you find other Microsoft-related purchases here, such as hardware orders.

And there you have it—a more simplified and up-to-date method for viewing and managing your Xbox games. Game on!

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news