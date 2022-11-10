XGIMI announces Best Buy deals on HORIZON series projectors

2022 continues to be a year of continued growth for XGIMI and its products.

From continued accolades, like the recently announced EISA award, to the rapid growth of their customer base, reaching four million units sold this year.

However, XGIMI is building on its recent success to reach even broader into the USA market by partnering with key retailers to offer customers more choices.

Best Buy will carry the HORIZON series and Halo+ projectors, both known for their ease of use and crisp, vivid imagery.

Additionally, XGIMI’s projectors feature innovative designs that have won praise from the media and industry alike.

From November 10th to November 20th, the HORIZON Pro gets a new discounted price from $1,899 to $1,599. The HORIZON will see its price go from $999 to $849. And lastly, the Halo+ will see its price drop from $849 to $749.

Again, all these offers can be found at Best Buy from November 10 to November 20. Don’t miss out.

