How XGIMI uses Android TV and design to conquer the home projector market

XGIMI has been capturing market share in the smart projector category for its user-centric, easy-to-use Android-powered projectors.

XGIMI projectors are easy to use, with users able to log in, point to the projector and play content instantly.

XGIMI’s integrations of Android TV into premium portable, home-theater-in-a-box and XGIMI Laser projectors have helped make them the Android fan favorites.

In this article, we will explore XGIMI’s success and how it has transformed how people use projectors in the home.

What is Android TV?

Android TV is a platform that runs on Android, an operating system designed for mobile devices.

Therefore, Android TV provides a user interface designed for use with a television, allowing users to install and run Android apps on their TV.

Android TV also provides access to Google Play, a store where users can purchase and download apps for their TV.

In addition, Android TV offers access to streaming content from various sources, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

While Android TV does not have all of the features of a traditional television set-top box, it provides a more intuitive and user-friendly interface for users accustomed to using Android devices.

How XGIMI integrates Android TV with smart projectors

XGIMI creates products that blend into home spaces and are easy to use for anyone in the family.

Whether watching movies with the little ones or grandparents, each member can operate and enjoy their smart projectors.

XGIMI has taken the best bits of Android and baked them right into its product. All users need to do is sign in with an account and fire up one of these projectors – it’s like having your personal computer on the screen.

For example, XGIMI designs its projectors to take advantage of everything Android TV offers.

XGIMI allows users the ability to set up their XGIMI device from almost any angle with features such as:

Auto keystone

Autofocus

Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology

Whether projecting onto a wall, ceiling, or any other surface, XGIMI has made it easy for anyone to get the perfect picture.

XGIMI home projector: Best designs

As we have seen, XGIMI has used Android TV and innovative designs to become a dominant player in the home projector market. But what makes XGIMI’s products so special?

This section will take a closer look at some of the company’s best-selling projectors.

HORIZON Pro

XGIMI’s HORIZON Pro is a 4K projector that delivers an immersive viewing experience. With 2200 ANSI lumens of brightness, the HORIZON Pro produces clear and detailed images even in well-lit rooms.

The projector’s powerful sound system includes dual 8W Harman Kardon speakers that provide rich, cinematic sound without needing external soundbars.

ISA technology ensures that your projection is always correctly aligned and focused, while obstacle avoidance ensures uninterrupted viewing.

The HORIZON Pro also comes with Android TV, providing access to popular streaming apps like Hulu, Prime Video, and Disney+.

Whether watching your favorite movie or streaming your favorite show, the HORIZON Pro gives you the ultimate home theater experience.

Here is what CNN had to say about HORIZON Pro:

“The projector runs on Android TV 10.0, which means if you have an Android phone, setup is as simple as saying “OK Google, set up new device.” Your phone will find the HORIZON Pro, get it onto your Wi-Fi network, and sign you in on Google services like YouTube.”

Elfin

Elfin from XGIMI is a thin and compact projector that is no bigger than an average book. It has a 1080p resolution and 800 ANSI lumens.

The Harman Kardon speakers provide high-quality sound that will satisfy even the most discerning audiophile.

Elfin’s Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology optimizes your display in seconds. In addition, the integrated Android TV™ delivers 5000+ apps, including Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney +.

Elfin is an excellent choice for a home entertainment system. Here’s what the folks at Android Police had to say about it:

“The inclusion of Android TV out of the box is still my favorite feature of XGIMI’s projectors. I can install the streaming apps I use all the time — Plex, YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV+, RMC Sport, SFR Play — and watch everything I’d watch on my regular TV and my Chromecast with Google TV.”

Aura

Looking for a high-quality 4K projector that also fits into your home décor? Check out the Aura from XGIMI.

Moreover, this sleek and stylish projector features advanced ALPD technology for stunning 4K UHD visuals, as well as 2400 ANSI lumens of brightness for exceptional detail any time of day.

Plus, the built-in Harman Kardon speakers deliver rich and immersive audio for a truly cinematic experience. And Android TV gives you access to 5000+ apps like Disney+, HBO Max, and YouTube.

Whether watching your favorite movie or streaming your favorite show, the Aura from XGIMI is sure to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Aura was awarded the Best Product award in the UST category of the EISA (Expert Imaging and Sound Association)

Halo+

Halo+ from XGIMI is a 1080p super-bright projector that is perfect for family game nights or backyard movies. With its auto focus and keystone correction, you can rest assured that your display will be clear and hassle-free.

Additionally, Halo+ is fully portable with a built-in 59.454Wh battery, providing you with 2.5 hours of big-screen entertainment on the go.

Finally, our industry-leading ISA technology simplifies usability and optimizes setup for any user. So if you’re looking for an amazing projector with top-of-the-line sound, Halo+ from XGIMI is a perfect choice.

Trusted Reviews writes:

“For a portable projector, there’s convenience in the form of an automatic procedure that optimizes the picture when the Halo+ is moved, meaning you won’t have to worry about fiddling with the image each time. There are smarts with Android TV supported with its convenient and intuitive layout.”

Get the best home projector today

XGIMI is committed to elevating home projection and staying the best Android-powered projector manufacturer and will continue to adapt the latest version of Android TV to ensure that users will always have the best experience.

“When developing our products, we always focus on the user and reimagine what is possible with home entertainment. Our goal is to offer each customer a simple and comfortable viewing experience. The integration of Android TV laid the foundation for smooth cinematic moments,” said Tex Yang, VP of Global Business.

Learn more about XGIMI’s Android-powered designs on their website.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.