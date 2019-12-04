Connect with us

You can snag The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for 33% off on Amazon

Ignore your family this holiday season with a modern classic.

Zelda Breath of the Wild
Image: Amazon

If you aren’t done spending money in preparation for the holidays, then this deal for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Amazon is too good to pass up.

The title is currently 33% off for the digital Nintendo Switch copy on Amazon, bringing the price down to only $39.99. Yes, the game is three years old at the time of this writing, but Nintendo’s first-party games not only hold their value, but Nintendo is stingy on dropping the prices for their games.

In our initial review of the game, we note that “Breath of the Wild’s open-world is an incredible place to explore and the story is actually really good for a Zelda story.”

The Nintendo Switch is a great console to play and Breath of the Wild is a fantastic addition to your collection, especially when you can snag it on sale.

