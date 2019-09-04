Young Souls is a game that mixes urban fantasy and Saturday morning cartoons beautifully well

In Young Souls by The Arcade Crew and 1P2P, there’s a human world, a goblin world, and a very, very thing barrier between the two.

You play as twin siblings who cross between worlds, trying to keep everything in balance while searching for the good-intentioned professor who adopted them and subsequently disappeared into the goblin realm.

Young Souls is primarily a side-scrolling brawler in the vein of Castle Crashers and Double Dragon, but there are tons of RPG elements, too. For instance, you can unlock tons of new gear, you can level up, there’s a town that acts as a quest hub, and there are over 70 dungeons to explore. Young Souls is also single-player or two-player local co-op, which I’m always very into.

Here’s a closer look at Young Souls in its official announcement trailer

In the demo at PAX West, I played co-op with one of the developers, where we tackled two of the game’s dungeons and fought a few of the bosses. The dev took a pair of nimble daggers while I grabbed, in typical Jake fashion, the biggest, heaviest, sharpest, most powerful two-handed sword available to me.

It was a blast to fight through hordes of goblins, dress up our characters in assorted functional and aesthetic gear, and explore both the human and goblin worlds. Seriously, it was a trip.

You can dive into the vibrant, cartoon world of Young Souls some time in early 2020. Platforms and price point are both TBA. We’ll keep you posted if we hear any further developments.

