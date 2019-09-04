A Fold Apart is a puzzle game about long distance relationships and it’s based on a true story

Featured in the PAX West Indie Megabooth, a collective of the best indie games out now or coming soon, A Fold Apart by Lightning Rod Games is a puzzle game about folding space to bridge the distance in a long-distance relationship.

The gameplay in A Fold Apart is poignant and simple: I’m thinking of you, but you’re far away and I wish you weren’t. All of the levels take place on what appear to be postcards, with one place on the front and another on the back.

For instance, you might be walking across a bridge to see your beloved, but the bridge doesn’t cross the gap on one side and the rest is on the back. In order to get across, you have to take the edge of the paper and fold it over, bending the bridge from back to front so you can keep going. It’s a clever marriage of theme and mechanics.

To get an idea of what A Fold Apart has to offer, check out the official trailer below

A Fold Apart is also based on a true story, with the developer’s family having been separated long-distance because of work, and it’s a representation of how to cope with that distance.

Sometimes you’re melancholy about your beloved being far away, sometimes you’re excited with your whole being about getting to see them again, and this game tries to capture the full spectrum of those feelings. As someone who was in that situation for about a year and a half not that long ago, I can totally relate.

If the puzzles and theme of A Fold Apart speak to you, you’ll be happy to know that it’s coming out later this year on Windows and Nintendo Switch for $19.99, with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Mac ports coming sometime after that.

Have any thoughts on A Fold Apart? Does this game speak to you? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

