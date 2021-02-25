Your Switch deserves this $25 official Nintendo licensed MicroSD card

When I first bought my Nintendo Switch, I ran out of space almost a week later because I’m a jerk and I downloaded five big games right off the rip only to find myself with no more internal storage space.

If this sounds like you, eventually you’re going to need a microSD card to store all those games on. And if you need one, Amazon has this official Nintendo licensed 128GB option down to just $25. It typically sells for $35.

With incredible speed, the officially licensed SanDisk microSDXC card for the Nintendo Switch lets you add up to [64/128/256GB] of space for your system. Spend less time waiting and more time gaming with read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s respectively. Perfect for keeping your favorite games in one place. Backed by a lifetime limited warranty, so you’re ready for the long haul.

Sure, you might not need it now, but if you play a lot of games, eventually you will. That’s a fact. So if you’re in the market for one, it doesn’t hurt to pick one up now. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.