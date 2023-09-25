Google announced a beta version of YouTube Create early this week. The Mountain View company aims to simplify the video editing and production process with this new app.

This AI-powered video editing tool brings automatic captioning and other premium features for free.

While it’s not the first app we’ve seen with these features, like other alternatives, including CapCut, YouTube has the power to reach its entire creator ecosystem.

The new app offers a streamlined experience using AI-powered tools, available for Android in select markets.

YouTube Create YouTube Create is the official editing app from the biggest video site around, packed with filters, effects, royalty-free music and AI-powered features like automatic captioning.

What does YouTube Create do differently?

Image: KnowTechie/YouTube

One of the most notable features of the new YouTube Create app is the ability to add automatic captions. This is huge, as captioning software is often expensive.

The company obviously didn’t stop there. They have also added features such as voiceover functionality, a royalty-free music library, multiple effects and transitions, and, of course, a video editor to YouTube Create.

The rest of the features include an audio cleanup tool for eliminating background noise, the ability to resize videos for different aspect ratios, and a variety of stickers/GIFs/emojis.

YouTube Shorts are getting AI features

However, the company’s AI-related announcement didn’t stop there. Later this year, Dream Screen will launch in beta for creating AI-generated video or image backgrounds.

These can then be used in Shorts to enable creators to make more short-form content with fewer time constraints. Good for the creator but better for YouTube, which is pushing short content heavily.

Next year, YouTube will offer AI-generated insights and outline drafting to help creators with content ideas that are still on-brand.

Lastly, YouTube is going to add Aloud to the YouTube Studio tools, enabling creators to dub their content into other languages with the power of AI.

Either way, if you are impressed by YouTube Create and its new features, you can check out the app’s beta version on the Google Play Store.

The app is only available in the U.S., Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, India, Korea, and Singapore.

