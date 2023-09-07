The best beauty filter apps let you level up your selfie and live-stream games with ease. They can help you transform your photos or videos from drab to glam in seconds, giving you that picture-perfect look that you’ve always dreamed of.

Whether for peer-to-peer video communications, business presentations, podcasting, live streaming, or social media such as TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat, the best beauty filter apps can help you stand out with instant makeovers.

Face filter apps for iOS and Android phones allow you to temporarily change your facial features, such as your eyes, nose, ears, and lips, without surgery. Not only are beauty filter apps a safer option, but most face filters are also free to use.

In this article, we cover five of the best beauty filter apps that you can use to create more beautiful selfies and videos for better engagement, likes, and shares.

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now. Try it for FREE "Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors Get Your Copy Now Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

The best beauty filter apps in 2023

FaceApp

Image: KnowTechie

Availability: Android and iOS

Android and iOS Price: Free to download, with in-app purchases, contains Ads

With more than 100 million Play Store downloads and counting, FaceApp stands out as one of the most popular beauty filter apps available other than social networks like TikTok and Instagram.

FaceApp packs some interesting AI filters, effects, and backgrounds that offer photorealistic editing capabilities.

With FaceApp, you can easily change your hairstyle or beard, retouch your face, try on cool glasses, age or renew your youth, add a smile, put on some makeup, adjust colors, change your background, and so much more.

If you’re unsure which filters, effects, or backgrounds to try, simply get inside and see what comes out!

FaceApp is free to use but also features in-app purchases that allow you to upgrade to the Pro version, where you get to enjoy even more photorealistic capabilities with a few taps. FaceApp is available on Android, iOS, and Chromebook.

FaceApp: Face Editor FaceApp is one of the most popular beauty filter apps around. See on Google Play See on App Store KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Facetune

Image: KnowTechie

Availability: Android and iOS

Android and iOS Price: Free to download, with in-app purchases, contains Ads

Facetune is another hugely popular and powerful entry among the best beauty filter apps. It has recorded more than 50 million downloads to date on the Google Play Store alone.

It allows you to apply different kinds of advanced AI filters, effects, and backgrounds with outstanding results. You can use it to enhance a single photo or frame and apply the same effects across the board.

Facetune’s intuitive AI-powered filters offer wide-ranging one-tap photo enhancements.

For instance, you can use the makeup effect to apply lipstick, eyeliner, contour, and freckles if you’re into that sort of thing. You can also reshape your face, your hair, and just about anything!

Do you have an annoying object in the background? Facetune can remove that, too.

Facetune also allows you to retouch your face and smoothen anything, change your hair color and your look. Want to paint your face or apply some glitter? Facetune does those, too, and more.

It works just as well with videos, helping you to vastly improve the picture quality of your selfie videos and live streams. It also supports manual editing.

Facetune AI Photo/Video Editor Facetune by Lightricks is one of the most downloaded beauty filter apps, with over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store alone. See at Google Play See at App Store KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

AirBrush

Source: AirBrush

Availability: Android and iOS

Android and iOS Price: Free to download, with in-app purchases, contains Ads

AirBrush is yet another of the best beauty filter apps in the league of Facetune. It has garnered more than 50 million downloads as of the time of writing.

AirBrush supports several AI filters, effects, and backgrounds designed to bring out the spark in your selfies. For instance, the blemish and pimple remover allows you to remove both blemishes and pimples easily.

With the AirBrush beauty filter, you can easily whiten your teeth and brighten your smile by auto-enhancing your ocular features, giving your entire face an unmissable facelift.

AirBrush also allows you to retouch your skin and add some tan and glow here and there. These can be achieved with a single tap.

That’s not all. AirBrush also allows you to reshape your photos or selfies. With a single swipe, you can easily stretch, lengthen, or reshape any area of your photo to your desired shape.

AirBrush allows you to manually or automatically enhance your selfies by blurring, cropping, stretching, or toning them.

Fotor

Source: Fotor

Availability: Android and iOS, Windows, Mac

Android and iOS, Windows, Mac Price: Free to download, with in-app purchases

Although not as popular as other top beauty filter apps such as FaceApp, Facetune, or AirBrush, Fotor is another amazing beauty filter app for Android and iOS that is worth checking out.

With more than 10 million downloads and counting, Fotor has a neat set of features that can take your bland selfie and glam it up in seconds.

Fotor’s robust AI filters and effects include one-tap enhance, AI magic removal, AI background remove, AI retouch, and resolution enhancer.

For instance, with one-tap enhance, you can easily adjust and improve the contrast and tone of your selfies to professional standards.

Want to remove watermarks, signatures, acne, blackheads, buildings, or photobombers? Fotor’s magic remover can get it done in a jiffy.

It lets you easily remove unwanted background objects with a single tap, leaving only what you want in the picture. Want a totally different background? Try Fotor’s AI background remover tool.

Fotor Fotor is perfect for creating flawless headshots or retouching your photos. See at Google Play See at App Store KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Fotogenic

Source: Fotogenic

Availability: Android and iOS, Windows, Mac

Android and iOS, Windows, Mac Price: Free to download, with in-app purchases

Anyone can be photogenic with the help of the Fotogenic beauty filter app. This popular cross-platform beauty filter app has been downloaded more than 5 million times and is available on Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows, as well as online.

It is one of the best beauty filter apps for anyone, dabbler or professional, who wants to create exceptional selfies.

Fotogenic’s teeth whitener helps you achieve that sparkling white teeth and bright smile that lights up the room. Its makeup tool, face, and skin smoothers all help you to tone and tan your skin to your taste.

There’s even a cool body-building feature that gives you fake six-packs for the gram.

The Fotogenic beauty filter app also allows you to add text and funny brushes to your selfies. You can equally use it to replace colors, add weather and bokeh effects, blend scenes, and mask objects or features.

It also has bubbles, petals, and flare effects, among others, to spice up your photos and level up your selfie game.

Fotogenic : Face & Body Editor Fotogenic doesn't just let you put beauty filters on your face, it can give you the sculpted physique you want without all of the gym time. See at Google Play See at App Store KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Which of the best beauty filter apps should you choose?

Which of the best beauty filter apps you choose to use is up to you. We’ve highlighted some key features of five of the best beauty filter apps above.

We’ve also covered webcam filter apps for streaming. The best way to tell which one works for you is actually to try it out. This is because the taste of the pudding is in the eating, and we all have different taste buds.

Source: KnowTechie

That being said, we have also ranked the best beauty filter apps by the number of downloads, ratings, reviews, and date last updated. This can further help you in making the right choice.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news