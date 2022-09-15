Zoom is currently down for a ton of people (updated)

UPDATE 9/15/2022 12:17 PM ET: Zoom should be up and running again. The company acknowledged the outage and noted that “everything should be working properly now.”

If you are trying to log into Zoom and keep getting broken links, don’t worry, you’re not alone, and it’s not your internet. People everywhere are noting that Zoom is having issues right now.

It appears to be affecting all ways to join, but not for everybody. Some say they can’t even dial-in, which is causing chaos in the work-from-home era.

Downdetector shows a spike in complaints starting approximately 32 minutes ago. People are also going to Twitter to voice their issues with the website.

Users on Twitter are also reporting that Zoom is down. Some can log in, but nothing loads. Others can’t even sign in right now.

Zoom – the lifeblood of all meetings, has just taken a dive for many tenants. It seems to be tenant to tenant – some are down (including dial-in), others seem okay. pic.twitter.com/85KPTYrf28 — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) September 15, 2022

If you can’t get into your scheduled meeting, maybe take that time to take a quick walk. Or any other self-care thing you can think of. Work will still be there when Zoom fixes its temporary outage.

everyone working from home and enjoying Zoom being down rn pic.twitter.com/FPsWvGBFBE — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 15, 2022

Zoom responds to outage

We are aware of issues currently impacting Zoom. Our engineering team is investigating this matter. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nS7fZY for updates. — Zoom (@Zoom) September 15, 2022

Zoom has noted that it is now working on restoring full service to its video conferencing service. Hopefully, the team will be able to restore functionality soon.

UPDATE 9/15/2022 12:17 PM ET: Zoom says the service should be up and running again. The company acknowledged the outage and noted that “everything should be working properly now.”

Everything should be working properly now! We are continuing to monitor the situation. Thank you all for your patience and our sincere apologies for the disruption. — Zoom (@Zoom) September 15, 2022

We’ll continue to update this post when more information is available.

