Twitter is down for a ton of people right now

If you were trying to pass a little of this Monday workday by browsing Twitter, we’ve got some bad news. The site is down for a ton of people right now.

According to Downdetector, over 8,300 people have currently reported issues with the site. We’re seeing it as well at KnowTechie.

Image: KnowTechie

Desktop and mobile users are both experiencing issues. For some, things are simply slow, but for others, nothing is loading at all.

Some presume it could have something to do with recent API changes, but we’re continuing to monitor the situation.

We believe it could be related, because when loading Twitter in Incognito mode, we received the following message: “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint.”

Twitter responds to site issues

As of 12:19 PM ET, Twitter has noted that it is working on the issues with the site.

“Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed,” notes a spokesperson on Twitter.

Twitter is having a ton of problems

People are reporting many issues with the Blue Bird site at present.

Some people are able to log in, but nothing is refreshing. Others can’t see images. And then, for some, the site is completely unavailable.

Screenshot: KnowTechie

Downdetector users are also reporting a bunch of issues.

One user notes, “I can get on it through my Android cell, but not my PC.” Another user states that “Jesus raised the dead. Nobody can bring this monster back.”

And, of course, you have a bunch of randoms blaming “the left.” Whatever that means.

We’ll continue to update this post as more information is made available.

