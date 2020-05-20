5 smart tips to increase your chances of media exposure 

Editor’s Note: This is Sharon Winget, Staff Writer with GoodFirms, a review and rating platform of top IT companies & software. A tech geek at heart, I firmly believe technology can transform societies. I enjoy blogging about web design, email marketing, and content marketing.

Media coverage is valuable for any business; however, getting it is tough. Acquiring media exposure is an art form in itself, and you will have to stay in the limelight. Brands just need to focus on a few steps to attain media exposure. It is also possible by getting a reasonable success in the industry.

Media has you covered 24*7, and with media coverage, your brand or business is sure to perform great. One of the obvious advantages of accomplishing media coverage is that it enhances brand visibility.

Media covers people or business like no other. Moreover, you will observe that the internet is flooded with plenty of benefits for having a PR strategy. With constant brand mentions in the media also helps to make your brand popular. Media exposure also furnishes SEO benefits to businesses as they get valuable backlinks from several high-quality websites.

After gaining media exposure, there are high possibilities that the brand will get enlisted in varied places on the internet. Brand mentions on significant news sites, and other relevant websites give them high-quality backlinks.

Hence, overall search rank increases, providing SEO benefits. Moreover, to achieve all the above targets, a business must have a formulated branding procedure.

Ensure that you have indeed interpreted values, and you are aware of your worth. Being aware of your identity helps to bring out the best in you.

Tips to get published in media

We break down five compelling tips that will help you get adequate media exposure to make your brand popular.

Your story is the focus

If you have submitted content to a journalist that looks like an advertisement, then it will end up in the trash. Journalists are always on the lookout for spicy news and stories, and they need editorial content. Ads are just not their cup of tea. Focus on telling a story that is engaging and compelling, instead of only loading the content with sales pitches.

Craft a compelling story

Craft a story for a journalist to obtain brand mentions. According to a journalist, a good story should have some key aspects, including importance, readability, conflicts, sensation, and news content. If your story can meet such criteria, then your content has higher chances of being published and shared across different channels. Even if your story is not able to meet all of them, ensure that it covers as many criteria as possible.

Be careful in choosing media websites

Choose an appropriate website to pitch your story. Demographics and overall theme are the two most significant factors to decide to get your story published. You can easily get on local media websites than on press that is nationwide. If your company operates in a single region, local sites and newspapers are also effective. In the end, it is always about the target group your ideal media will focus on.

Varied versions of the same story

At times, it is sensible to produce distinct versions of the same story. Different versions of the same story will require less effort to run several campaigns. After deciding which areas and websites you will pitch to, work on tailoring the content as per the needs and preferences of their audience. It will help journalists just to copy the press release and bring it the same as it is.

Clear visual identity helps

Put in a great effort to get some good pictures for your campaigns. No compromise in this area is accepted. Always use sharp, professional images for the press release from professional photographers. Your efforts are surely going to pay you off in the long run. Poor image quality will leave a wrong impression of your business.

The bottom line

Media coverage helps get excellent public exposure or can also help to get the word out about the launch of a new product or service. However, a plan is necessary to survive in today’s world. Get working to bring your brand in the news. All these tips are surely going to help you in the long run. Your efforts will pay off, and you will get required public exposure. Present your story in such a way that it is irresistible to the press.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: