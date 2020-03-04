Twitter is joining the rest of the social media world with its own version of Stories

If you’ve been on Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat you are undoubtedly familiar with these platforms’ use of “Stories”, a limited-time post, picture, or video that displays in your profiles for things you may not want to dedicate a full post to.

Now, Twitter seems to be interested in participating in this growing subset of our social media experience with its own version of Stories, called Fleets.

Fleets work like other similar sharing formats found on Instagram and Snapchat and allow users to post text, pictures, and videos. They will remain available to view for 24 hours, but unlike tweets, users cannot retweet them, like them, or comment on them publicly. You can also have multiple Fleets at a time that users can scroll through, as well.

They will be viewable by followers or anyone that views your public profile for up to 24 hours. The blog post also notes that if your DMs are open, anyone can reply to your Fleets through Twitter’s Direct Messaging feature.

Currently, Twitter is testing the new Fleets in Brazil on both Android and iOS. There has been no word on when the company may increase the testing locations or if this feature will ever see the light of day for everyone, but I venture to say there is a good chance it will.

Honestly, I’m here for it. Just last week, while at PAX East, I found myself sharing Stories on all major platforms and kept thinking about how it was surprising that Twitter didn’t offer a similar feature.

What do you think? Glad to see Twitter testing a Stories-like feature? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: