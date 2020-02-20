Twitter’s new features makes it easier to thread multiple tweets together – here’s how to use it

Twitter is making it easier for you to add onto existing tweets to turn them into threads, with a new tweak to the compose feature. Now, you’ll be able to choose from previous tweets to reply to by sliding up to see them arranged in a list. Selecting one will link your currently composed tweet to that earlier one, so you can always revisit threads at a later date.

Okay, so it’s worth noting that only the iOS version of Twitter is getting this feature right now and that it’s rolling out slowly to all users. That said, if the option is there for you, it’s also worth knowing what to do with it.

If you’re interested in using this feature to thread multiple tweets together on Twiter, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s how to use it:

Make sure your Twitter for iOS app is up to date

Tap on the Compose icon

icon Currently, the first time you open it, you’ll get a banner saying Add to your previous Tweet and a big blue button – tap that

and a big blue button – tap that After the first time, you’ll have to pull down on the screen to get your last tweet. If that’s not the one you want to continue with a thread, tap the three dots icon to scroll through your recent tweets

on the screen to get your last tweet. If that’s not the one you want to continue with a thread, tap the icon to scroll through your recent tweets Write your tweet that continues the thread and hit Tweet

It’s worth knowing that even if you select a tweet in the middle of an existing thread, your Continue thread tweet will be added to the end of the thread, giving it less chance of confusing readers

You can also check out Twitter’s video guide, which you can find here.

Then again, maybe you don’t want to update to the latest version of Twitter for iOS, as many users are complaining of issues.

What do you think? Will you be using this new Twitter threads feature? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

