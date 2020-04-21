Every single business puts working processes into effect and subsequently relies on the information flow based on those processes. Each report, checklist, and form is crucial to effectively running your business – vacation requests, benefit claims, incident reports, new employee on-boarding, invoices, and so on.

When it comes to your daily routine, forms, checklists, reports, and audits are essential. These paper-based processes simplify standardizing the business, overseeing execution, and improving efficiency. As such, today we see that more and more businesses are moving to a daily checklist app.

What’s a daily checklist app? A daily checklist app is a digital solution that helps businesses manage and run their daily operations and streamlines operations.

What are the benefits of using a daily checklist app? There are many benefits so we broke it down into three core fronts – managers, employees, and meeting daily needs.

If you’re a manager:

Gain oversight with direct and full visibility in real-time

Data is stored in the cloud so it’s organized and easy to export

Standardize your business by gaining information right as it arrives on your desk

Boost morale and productivity of your team by automating tasks

Everything is up-to-date so avoiding mistakes is easy

Cut costs

If you’re an employee:

Avoid dealing with piles of pen and paper

Available at any time, anywhere

Easy to see submission history as everything is in one place

Save a ton of time

If you want to meet daily business needs:

Allows for flexibility so everyone can create, update or add and improve a checklist with the necessary information

Improves information flow

Allows for continuity and action

Eco-friendly

Fewer mistakes and errors

With all of the above in mind, we have a few tips that will aid you in choosing the best daily checklist app for your business.

6 Tips for Choosing the Best Daily Checklist App for Your Business

Easy to use

This one is a given, but not every checklist app has the same capabilities and features. However, you do need one that’s super easy to use and doesn’t require a ton of implementation. You and your team will be far more productive when you can easily find the right information.

For example, in a tap, you should have the option to start from scratch or edit an existing template. The ability to add further information should be simple, like free text, multiple-choice, image uploads, documents scanner, digital signature, GPS location, and more.

Easy overview

When you have the ability to gain a daily overview of the day’s tasks and it’s progress then you can easily understand the whole picture in a glance. This allows you to better map out your day and to know the status of a project.

Super organized

The app needs to be able to organize all information in an effective and efficient way. You don’t want to lose time searching for information. In a click, it should be clear where everything stands from entries, measuring response time, exporting information to Excel or PDF files, tracking activity for each employee, sending push notifications, and much more.

Available on mobile devices

When your employees are on-the-go, their checklists and forms need to be able to go with them. And whenever a form or checklist is filled, it should land on the manger’s desk in real-time.

Automatically share

Choose a checklist app that automatically allows you to send checklists to direct managers, invoices to customers, work orders to dispatchers, onboarding forms to HR, or anything else that’s needed.

Easy to communicate

Some daily checklist apps allow you to communicate directly from the app with your entire team. This allows you to clarify reports sent in or directly ask for a progress report on a particular task in real-time.

Summing up

A daily checklist app is a robust tool that helps businesses quickly complete complex tasks while on-the-go without losing productivity. You have all the necessary information to choose a checklist app that works best for you.

