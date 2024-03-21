Go big for March Madness with 33% off the 75-inch TCL Q6

As March Madness sweeps through, there’s no better way to immerse yourself in the game than with the help of a 75-inch smart TV.

This size TV is usually pretty expensive, but the TCL Q6 is currently on sale, making it prime time to upgrade.

Usually available for $899.99, you can get the TCL Q6 for a mere $599.99, which is a fantastic price for a 75-inch TV.

TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV $899.99 $599.99 The TCL Q6 smart TV delivers 4K quality on a budget. The smart TV is heavily discounted and it's now available for the best price it's ever had. What We Like: 75-inch TV.

Runs on Google TV.

Tune in for March Madness

As the tournament rages on, the TCL Q6 will transform your viewing experience, making every slam dunk, three-pointer, and buzzer-beater feel like a courtside affair.

In order to deliver great picture quality, the smart TV uses HDR PRO+, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more.

This gorgeous combo ensures enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and fine details, bringing the energy of the game right into your living room.

Google TV for the win!

On top of the great visuals, you’ll also end up loving just how easy this TV is to use. Running on Google TV, the TCL Q6 offers a great mix of streaming services and live TV.

It’s also super easy to cast content directly from your mobile device via Google Chromecast, meaning you’ll never miss a play!

So go ahead and place your order for the TCL Q6 for $599.99 while the deal is still active.

