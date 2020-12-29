An NFL player for the Carolina Panthers is now being paid in Bitcoin

Back in May 2019, Carolina Panthers player, Russell Okung tweeted that he wanted to be paid in Bitcoin.

Now, a year and a half later, that is becoming a reality. Well, partially. According to CoinDesk and a tweet from the player, Okung has struck a deal with the Panthers and Bitcoin startup Zap to make the transaction happen.

Essentially, what this means is that Okung will receive half of his $13 million salary in traditional fiat while the other half is going to a crypto wallet.

It should be noted that Okung is technically still being paid with a traditional paycheck, but half of that check goes to Strike, a product from Zap that converts paychecks to Bitcoin. That money is converted into BTC and deposited in Okung’s crypto wallet.

Strike is used to connect bank accounts to a crypto wallet via a routing number and currently there are no fees for using it currently, but that could change in the future.

Zap founder Jack Mallers tells CoinDesk that Okung is not the only player interested in getting paid in cryptocurrency. He says other players for the Brooklyn Nets and New York Yankees are also being onboarded through Zap.

