A new LastPass update is making the free version kind of lame

Using a password manager like LastPass is almost a necessity in our digital lives, as all of the high-profile data breaches have shown that reusing credentials across multiple websites is dangerous. If you’ve been using LastPass’ free tier, you might want to think about subscribing to a paid plan, or leaving the service for an alternative, as you’re about to lose the ability to sync all your passwords between desktop and mobile.

Now, you won’t be losing the ability to sync, create, or store passwords altogether. What LastPass is doing is giving you a choice between desktop use or mobile use, instead of letting you sync across all platforms for free.

The change goes into effect on March 16, for all users on the free tier. You won’t completely get locked into your choice, as LastPass is going to let you switch your option three times. Still, that’s a powerful incentive to either look elsewhere or pony up for the premium tier if you want to continue managing your password vault across every device you own.

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough to make you look elsewhere, you’ll also lose email support on May 17. Yep, to get official customer support from LastPass, you need to pay for the premium or family tiers. Yikes.

