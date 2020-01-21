LastPass was so secure this weekend that some users couldn’t access their own accounts

We’ve often mentioned that using a password manager like LastPass is an important part of staying safe online, but what if the password manager service has issues? What happens then? Well, that was the picture this weekend, as some subscribers to LastPass’ services couldn’t even access their own password vaults.

While the service seems to be working again now, it serves as a stark reminder that we shouldn’t get too reliant on one service and that we should always have a backup plan.

Some LastPass users struggled to access their account over the weekend

It seems that a code bug was to blame for the outage, with LastPass telling The Register that “it was the result of a bug in a recent release and was limited to a very small set of users (a fraction of a percent of our user base).” That’s not likely to go over well with the annoyed users that were affected, many of which had no response from LastPass to their support tickets over the weekend, even though the issue has been resolved now.

The issues seem to have started on Saturday, January 17

Multiple Twitter users thought it was only affecting those who have LastPass accounts created in 2014 or earlier [1, 2, 3, 4]

LastPass engineers were hard at work on Monday, January 20 to solve the issue

We get it, bugs happen. Still, you have to be able to trust your password manager and for many, this weekend broke that trust. LastPass didn’t acknowledge the issue on its status page until engineers were already working on it (does nobody work on the weekend there?), and the canned responses to users weren’t helpful (or seemingly related to the actual problem).

If you are still having issues with LastPass, it is recommended you uninstall and reinstall the app or plugin and make sure everything is up-to-date.

Maybe it’s time for me to finally switch to another password manager…

What do you think? Did you have any issues with LastPass over the weekend and into Monday? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

