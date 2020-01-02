A new law in California helps users protect their private information – Here’s what you should know

California starts off the new year with a new update to a bill that will help give Internet users control over their data.

There are dozens and dozens of stories of companies across the world collecting and selling their customers or users’ data. They seemingly don’t end. However, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is now making companies and websites present users with an option to opt-out of having their personal information tracked.

While the intended audience for this bill is California citizens, companies based in the state will be able to roll out this privilege to users across the country.

The California Consumer Privacy Act is now giving some power back to Internet users

Websites now have to place a link on their homepage that users can click on to request not having their data sold and/or collected. When the link is clicked, a dialogue box will appear giving the user the options to finalize opting out.

The law went into effect on January 1st, 2020 and features the following:

Businesses have to be upfront with their users if it plans on collecting any data on them

Companies will also have to inform their users what third-parties their data will be shared with

Users can request a copy of their personal information if their data is hacked, and the company has to comply

Most importantly, everyone should have access to the same services regardless if they don’t want their data tracked

All of this sounds like a giant step in the right direction. If it goes well, hopefully, other states will start implementing their own user privacy laws.

What do you think? Hope to see a more widespread rollout of these laws? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

