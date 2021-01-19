A website has compiled over 500 videos from the US Capitol riots in chronological order

The US Capitol riots which took place on January 6 are still fresh in everyone’s minds, but trying to get a comprehensive idea of what exactly happened on that day can be difficult.

Thankfully, ProPublicahas compiled over 500 videos taken from Washington, DC that day. From Donald Trump’s speech to citizens marching to the US Capitol, the actual assault on the Capitol, it’s all here.

There’s hours and hours of footage and you even sort it by location, including “Near the Capitol” and “Inside the Capitol.”

Screenshot: ProPublica

Most of these videos were taken from Parler and made possible thanks to some shoddy code and a researcher who scraped a bunch of posts and videos from the site while it was being taken down from the web and app stores.

Regardless, if you want to get your blood boiling and get a better idea of what it was like on the ground on January 6, this is by far the best way to do this.

