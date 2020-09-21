Activision has apparently been hacked – go change your passwords now

If you’ve got an Activision account, go and change your password – like now. That’s because we’ve seen reports of over 500,000 accounts that have already been breached by hackers, with a reported 1,000 more accounts being added every ten minutes.

Need to know if you have an Activision account or not? If you’ve played any Call of Duty title, you’ll probably have one. The same goes for other Activision titles, such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Destiny 2 when that was still part-owned by Activision before the Bungie split.

Again, the only way to secure your account is to change the password set for it, since Activision doesn’t have any two-factor authentication options. It’s also worth unlinking any services that are attached to your Activision account, such as Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam, just in case. Oh, and remove any payment details if possible, since hackers love your credit card numbers.

As always, with a hack like this, you want to go change your password, like right now. That’s even true if you use another network to sign in to Activision, like your PlayStation login. The hackers could still get into your Activision account, unlink your network, and relink their own.

To do so:

Go to Activision’s website Hit Log In at the top right corner Enter your credentials Then click on Profile in the top right corner Then switch to the new tab that opens, and click on BASIC INFO on the left side Then click on ✏️ Edit next to Password and enter your new password

That should keep you safe from the recent hack. As always, don’t reuse passwords from other services, use something like 1Password or iCloud Keychain to generate unique passwords for every service you use, and don’t share passwords with friends or family if you can help it.

Activision has not said anything publicly about the hack at the time of publication, we’ll update you as and when more information comes to light.

