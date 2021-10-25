Add Walmart to the list of places you can buy Bitcoin

If you’re ever been out in the world and wished there was a way for you to convert some dollar bills to Bitcoin, well I have some very specific news for you. Walmart is partnering with Coinstar to offer Bitcoin at kiosks in 200 locations.

First spotted by CoinDesk, Coinstar is partnering with Coinme to offer users a way to convert their loose change to Bitcoin. When you select the option and get your voucher, you’ll be prompted to set up a Coinme account and after passing your verification you’ll be able to convert your change.

There is a 4% fee from the Coinstar machine and then an additional 7% “cash exchange” fee to convert your dollars into Bitcoin, according to the Coinstar FAQ. Also, this only works with paper money, and not change, which doesn’t make sense, but here we are.

As mentioned above, this service is coming to 200 locations, but it’s not clear if there will be options in every state. We’ve reached out to Coinstar for comment.

This is just the latest cryptocurrency adoption – PayPal has new crypto options and you can even send Twitter Tips to other users by sending them Bitcoin.

