Google’s new AI features aim to revolutionize search with summarized info

Google is introducing AI-powered “AI Overviews” to provide summarized information at the top of search results and the new Gemini AI model to better understand and organize search queries.

In other words, they developed an AI system because another company did it better (cough cough, OpenAI) and brought it to market before Google was ready to launch theirs. With their backs against the wall, we now have this.

In other words, they developed an AI system because another company did it better (cough cough, OpenAI) and brought it to market before Google launched theirs. With their backs against the wall, we now have this.

“AI Overviews” will appear at the top of search results, offering users a quick glimpse of the answers to their queries. The Gemini AI large language model aims to create more relevant and accurate search results by summarizing content from the web, says the company. The Verge sums it up nicely;

“Over most of the last decade, Google has been trying to change the way you search. It started as a box where you type keywords; now, it wants to be an all-knowing being that you can query any way you want and get answers back in whatever way is most helpful to you.”

These new features are designed to make search more conversational and reduce the need for multiple searches. For instance, the improved local search functionality will combine data from Google’s Knowledge Graph and the web to help users find highly-rated locations such as yoga studios.

Google emphasizes that the Gemini AI model prioritizes factual accuracy over creativity, aiming to provide reliable and accurate information to users.

The company plans to roll out these new AI-powered search features to billions of users globally in the coming months. The company aims to enhance the overall search experience by providing comprehensive information from a single query.

Additionally, Google notes that younger users are particularly interested in obtaining a human perspective on their queries, which the new features aim to provide.

Google claims to remain committed to user privacy as it balances enhanced search personalization with strong user data security.

Image: KnowTechie

The company believes these AI-powered search improvements will drive more clicks to the open web, benefiting content creators despite potentially marginalizing low-value content.

Google is just trying to make search easier, but some might say it’s just dressing up the same old thing, but now with newly stolen content and the promise of something new. I don’t buy it, and I hope the rest of you don’t either. As Wired puts it: “It’s the end of search as we all know it.

AI summaries should be available to everyone in the next few days, and Google plans to roll out the rest of its AI-powered search features to billions of users globally in the coming months.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news