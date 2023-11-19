Apple discounts galore at Amazon’s early Black Friday sale

It’s time to flex those shopping muscles because Amazon’s early Black Friday sale is dishing out deals on Apple gadgets that’ll have you clicking ‘Add to Cart’ faster than you can say, “Take my money!”

We’re talking jaw-dropping discounts that’ll make even the thriftiest penny-pincher weep with joy. So, let’s dive into the digital treasure trove and unearth some shiny Apple deals.

Here’s what’s up for grabs.

Kicking things off with the M1 MacBook Air, the gateway to the Apple ecosystem that doesn’t require a loan from the Bank of Mom and Dad.

This sleek device comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, making it the ideal sidekick for your daily digital deeds. Apple usually asks for $999, but in this sale saga, it’s yours for just $749.99. Fly high with the Air for less.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air M1 $999.00 $749.99 Unleash your inner tech titan with the 2020 M1 MacBook Pro! Marvel at its dazzling Retina display, conquer tasks with an 8-core CPU and GPU, and revel in up to 20 hours of battery life. What We Like: Revolutionary M1 chip for blazing-fast performance

Stunning Retina display for immersive visuals

8-core CPU and GPU to tackle any task with ease

Up to 20 hours of battery life – no more outlet hunting

Perfect for creatives, professionals, and binge-watchers alike

Future-proof investment in Apple's cutting-edge technology Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

For the speed demons craving the latest and greatest, the M2 MacBook Air is strutting its stuff with a 19% markdown. With the M2 chip’s horsepower and a chic chassis, it’s a steal at $1,049, down from $1,299. Catch the M2 wave here.

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip 4.5 $1,299.00 $1,049.00 The Apple 2023 MacBook Air with M2 chip offers a lightweight design, improved performance, and enhanced battery life suitable for everyday computing and on-the-go productivity. What We Like: Significant savings: The discount provides a rare opportunity to own a premium device at a reduced cost.

Latest technology: The M2 chip represents Apple's newest advancements in processing power, making it a future-proof investment.

Portability meets performance: The slim profile doesn't sacrifice capability, ideal for both work and leisure.

Limited-time offer: This deal won't last forever, making it a timely choice for those in need of an upgrade. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Calling all pros on deck! The M3 MacBook Pro is flexing its tech muscles with a 9% discount, bringing it down to $1,449 from $1,599. With a 512GB SSD and a glorious 14-inch display, it’s the workhorse of your dreams. Go Pro with the M3 here.

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip 4.0 $1,599.00 $1,449.00 The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro with the M3 chip delivers robust performance and a high-resolution display, catering to professionals and power users seeking efficiency and reliability. What We Like: Professional Edge: Ideal for demanding applications, from video editing to software development.

Future-Ready: The M3 chip ensures longevity in performance, a smart choice for long-term use.

Enhanced Productivity: Features like the Touch Bar and improved thermal management boost workflow.

Deal Window: With discounts being a rarity for new Apple releases, this is a prime buying opportunity. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

And for the power-hungry professionals, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro with its beefy 18GB of RAM is the heavyweight champion, now at a welterweight price of $1,849 (down from $1,999). Get pro-level power here.

2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chips 3.5 $1,999.00 $1,849.00 Apple has refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup with its latest M3 family of chips. It now comes in a new Space Black colorway and a 14-inch base model that replaces the older 13-inch model. What We Like: The new MacBook Pro comes in two sizes and three chip options.

The 14-inch version gets a cheaper M3-powered model that replaces the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

High-resolution Mini LED displays are standard across both models.

The cheaper M3 model comes with an entry price of $1,599. Check Availability (14-inch) Check Availability (16-inch) KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

Now, let’s talk tunes. The third-gen AirPods are serenading you with a 17% discount, ringing in at $139.99. They’re the perfect blend of sound quality and convenience, minus the noise-cancellation frills. Snatch up some AirPods here.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds 4.5 $169.00 $139.99 The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) offer improved audio and a comfortable fit, with longer battery life and spatial audio support for an immersive listening experience. What We Like: Audio Upgrade: Enhanced sound quality with spatial audio for a more engaging experience.

All-Day Battery: Extended battery life means less frequent charging and more listening.

Comfort Design: The new contoured shape provides a more secure and comfortable fit for a variety of ear shapes.

Timely Savings: With discounts rare for newly released Apple products, this deal presents a valuable opportunity for upgrade-minded shoppers. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

And for the artists and note-takers, the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) is the magic wand you’ve been waiting for. Usually priced at $129, it’s now scribbling at a delightful $89. That’s 31% off, folks! Draw this deal closer.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) 4.7 $129.00 $89.00 The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is the ultimate tool for painting, sketching, doodling, and note-taking. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and minimal lag, it enhances your creativity. The Pencil magnetically attaches for wireless pairing and charging. What We Like: Precise and Responsive: Enjoy pixel-perfect precision, sensitivity to tilt and pressure, and minimal lag for a seamless creative experience.

Easy Compatibility: Works with a range of iPad models, making it accessible to a wide user base.

Seamless Integration: Magnetic attachment enables wireless pairing and charging, ensuring effortless connection.

Versatile Creativity: Transform your iPad into a canvas for drawing, sketching, note-taking, and document mark-up.

Natural and Intuitive: Flat edge design and magnetic attachment allow for easy tool switching with a tap. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

So there you have it, the crème de la crème of Amazon’s early Black Friday Apple sale. Remember, these deals are as fleeting as a Snapchat story, so click with conviction.

And if you’re asking for personal picks, the M1 MacBook Air stands out as a stellar blend of value and performance – it’s a favorite for a reason. Don’t let hesitation cost you a sweet deal on some top-tier tech.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news