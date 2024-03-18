Amazon just loves throwing a sale. And with Spring around the corner, you can bet they’re going to cash in on it.

This is why the e-retail behemoth has announced its first-ever six-day Big Spring Sale, which is garnering attention from all corners.

The sale, which kicks off on March 20 through March 25, will offer some irresistible deals across categories, including outdoor decor, tech gadgets, beauty products, and much more.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Amazon Big Spring Sale provides customers with a six-day spree of diverse, discounted products, from electronics and home items to beauty products.

Naturally, Amazon’s prime products like Echo smart speakers and Fire tablets are available with tempting discounts, because when are they not?

One can expect to find the Amazon Fire TV media streamers tagged with discounts going as deep as 40%, with prices starting at a mere $20.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Tab models are presently being offered with markdowns up to $150, starting at an affordable $180.

Moreover, Amazon’s Spring Sale also extends to its Groceries section where spending $60 on select household items earns you a $15 Amazon credit.

Ready to score deals on essential groceries? Be sure to use the promo code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout.

Power tools from DeWalt alongside wireless earbuds from JBL, vacuum cleaners from Shark, Sony headphones, and an array of items from other renowned brands are ripe for the picking with markdowns up to 50%.

Excitingly, the sale is not reserved exclusively for Prime members, meaning anyone can shop. However, Amazon states that some deals will be Prime-exclusive.

Nevertheless, the Amazon Big Spring Sale, kicking off on March 20 and concluding on March 25, will host a plethora of deals on an array of products. The first of its kind, Amazon gives a peek into the discounts:

Up to 50% off on select beauty products

Up to 50% off on select sports and outdoors equipment

Up to 40% off on select home products

Up to 40% off on select spring apparel

Up to 40% off on select electronics

Given that this event is labeled as the “first-ever” Big Spring Sale, it could well become an annual affair.

As we won’t know for sure until the sale kicks off, the anticipation around Amazon’s Big Spring Sale continues to build. As the countdown begins, get ready to nab deals on your favorite products.

