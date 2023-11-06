Deals
Amazon devices hit record-low prices in time for the holiday rush
Score Amazon devices at prices so low, they’re practically giving ’em away
Hello, digital warriors and deal hunters! Strap in, because it’s DEALS O’CLOCK at Amazon, and your electronic dreams are about to come true at prices that’ll have you pinching yourself.
Alexa’s Birthday Blowout – Let’s Celebrate with Deals!
Alexa’s throwing the ultimate birthday party, and you’re invited – the gifts, however, are all for you. From the all-knowing Echo Show to the read-all-night Kindle, it’s a tech fiesta, and you’re snagging the loot!
The Headliners
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
|
|
What We Like:
|
What We Like:
- 13MP camera for video calls: With auto-framing tech, this camera will make you look great on video calls
- 8" touchscreen: This screen with adaptive color looks great, whether showing videos, recipes, or being used to control your smart home
- Stream content: Use the Echo Show to watch any of your video subscriptions or cycle through your photo stream to revisit cherished memories
- Better sound: Improved speakers and an additional mic add up to better responses from Alexa, and more immersive audio playback
- Included year of Amazon Kids+: This subscription is stuffed full of thousands of apps, songs, audiobooks and more, all curated for little listeners
- Alexa for homework help and more: Ask Alexa for answers, trivia, and way, way more
- Echo Show 5 Kids – Kid-friendly, parent-approved, and now at a price that’s practically babysitter money.
- Echo Show 8 – This 2nd Gen smart display is making other screens envious with its new low price.
Amazon Devices For Avid Readers and Future Geniuses
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with an 11th-gen Kindle Paperwhite, a kid-friendly cover, and a full year of Amazon Kids+ which is stuffed full of ebooks and other content for your little readers to enjoy.
- 16GB Kindle Paperwhite (11th-gen) with plenty of storage for ebooks
- A free year of Amazon Kids+ with thousands of books, games, and more curated for younger readers
- Waterproof and with a two-year worry-free warranty so if they break it, Amazon will replace it without questions
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids – Thousands of books, zero distractions, and a price tag that’s almost as light as the device itself.
- Fire HD 10 – This isn’t just a tablet, it’s a portal to the vast universe of Amazon content, now more affordable than ever.
But Wait, There’s More!
The deals are just heating up, and we’re not stopping there. Check out these links for more mind-blowing savings:
TL;DR – It’s Now or Never!
These deals are sprinting out the door, so catch them before they’re just a legend in the tech deal hall of fame.
Whether for your home, your kids, or your insatiable love for tech, it’s time to click that “Add to Cart” button like there’s no tomorrow.
Happy saving!
Editors’ Recommendations:
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask
TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks