Connect with us

Deals

Amazon devices hit record-low prices in time for the holiday rush

Score Amazon devices at prices so low, they’re practically giving ’em away
Amazon logo and echo device
Image: KnowTechie

Hello, digital warriors and deal hunters! Strap in, because it’s DEALS O’CLOCK at Amazon, and your electronic dreams are about to come true at prices that’ll have you pinching yourself.

Alexa’s Birthday Blowout – Let’s Celebrate with Deals!

Echo speaker with alexa
Image: KnowTechie

Alexa’s throwing the ultimate birthday party, and you’re invited – the gifts, however, are all for you. From the all-knowing Echo Show to the read-all-night Kindle, it’s a tech fiesta, and you’re snagging the loot!

The Headliners

 
Echo show 8 (2nd gen, 2021 release)
 
All-new echo show 5 (3rd gen) kids with echo glow
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)
All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids with Echo Glow
3.5
3.5
$129.99$59.99
$129.98$74.98
What We Like:
  • 13MP camera for video calls: With auto-framing tech, this camera will make you look great on video calls
  • 8" touchscreen: This screen with adaptive color looks great, whether showing videos, recipes, or being used to control your smart home
  • Stream content: Use the Echo Show to watch any of your video subscriptions or cycle through your photo stream to revisit cherished memories
What We Like:
  • Better sound: Improved speakers and an additional mic add up to better responses from Alexa, and more immersive audio playback
  • Included year of Amazon Kids+: This subscription is stuffed full of thousands of apps, songs, audiobooks and more, all curated for little listeners
  • Alexa for homework help and more: Ask Alexa for answers, trivia, and way, way more
Check Availability
Check Availability
Echo show 8 (2nd gen, 2021 release)
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)
3.5
$129.99$59.99
What We Like:
  • 13MP camera for video calls: With auto-framing tech, this camera will make you look great on video calls
  • 8" touchscreen: This screen with adaptive color looks great, whether showing videos, recipes, or being used to control your smart home
  • Stream content: Use the Echo Show to watch any of your video subscriptions or cycle through your photo stream to revisit cherished memories
Check Availability
All-new echo show 5 (3rd gen) kids with echo glow
All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids with Echo Glow
3.5
$129.98$74.98
What We Like:
  • Better sound: Improved speakers and an additional mic add up to better responses from Alexa, and more immersive audio playback
  • Included year of Amazon Kids+: This subscription is stuffed full of thousands of apps, songs, audiobooks and more, all curated for little listeners
  • Alexa for homework help and more: Ask Alexa for answers, trivia, and way, way more
Check Availability
11/06/2023 06:28 pm GMT
  • Echo Show 5 Kids – Kid-friendly, parent-approved, and now at a price that’s practically babysitter money.
  • Echo Show 8 – This 2nd Gen smart display is making other screens envious with its new low price.

Amazon Devices For Avid Readers and Future Geniuses

Kindle paperwhite kids Kindle Paperwhite Kids
$169.99

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with an 11th-gen Kindle Paperwhite, a kid-friendly cover, and a full year of Amazon Kids+ which is stuffed full of ebooks and other content for your little readers to enjoy.

Why we like it:
  • 16GB Kindle Paperwhite (11th-gen) with plenty of storage for ebooks
  • A free year of Amazon Kids+ with thousands of books, games, and more curated for younger readers
  • Waterproof and with a two-year worry-free warranty so if they break it, Amazon will replace it without questions
Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
11/06/2023 06:52 pm GMT
  • Kindle Paperwhite Kids – Thousands of books, zero distractions, and a price tag that’s almost as light as the device itself.
  • Fire HD 10 – This isn’t just a tablet, it’s a portal to the vast universe of Amazon content, now more affordable than ever.

But Wait, There’s More!

The deals are just heating up, and we’re not stopping there. Check out these links for more mind-blowing savings:

TL;DR – It’s Now or Never!

These deals are sprinting out the door, so catch them before they’re just a legend in the tech deal hall of fame.

1125 7093 1680305671

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra

Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions.

Learn More

Whether for your home, your kids, or your insatiable love for tech, it’s time to click that “Add to Cart” button like there’s no tomorrow.

Happy saving!

Editors’ Recommendations:

Want more deals like this one? Subscribe to our exclusive deals newsletter

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time.

Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

V7 2 728x90 1

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for KnowTechie Deals

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in Deals