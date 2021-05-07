Amazon has had its fair share of issues with the company’s delivery drivers, and new reports show that these woes are likely to continue. Amazon delivery drivers have revealed that their companies encourage them to turn off a safety app that is used by Amazon to monitor their speed and driving behaviors.

According to VICE, Amazon delivery companies around the United States have been telling drivers to turn off the Mentor app part way through their delivery shifts. Mentor is an app developed by eDriving in partnership with Amazon to give the latter a tool that can monitor delivery drivers’ habits.

Well, some companies have been shutting off the app to give drivers a better chance at keeping up with Amazon’s delivery speed requirements. One dispatcher at a delivery station in Atlanta, Georgia told its drivers, “Starting tomorrow everyone needs to be logged into Mentor for at least 2 hours no more no less, so make sure that’s one of the first things we’re doing in the mornings.”

Several other drivers from different areas were questioned about this practice, and many confirmed that they were told to shut it down at some point during their shift. Several drivers said they were instructed to run the app for a small duration during their shift, so that Amazon could see that the app was being run.

The drivers questioned confirmed that they were instructed to turn off the app to be able to drive more recklessly and keep up with Amazon’s delivery standards. Many claimed that Amazon was harsh on drivers and companies that it deemed too slow with deliveries.

The fact that this is happening all to save a few dollars is quite ridiculous. The delivery companies and drivers have been put in a lose-lose situation. If they follow all of Amazon’s safety practices, they can’t meet delivery speed standards. If they want to meet those standards, they have to shut off the Mentor app and drive more recklessly.

At the end of the day, somebody needs to get their head out of their ass and realize that a few extra dollars aren’t worth risking the safety and lives of people.

